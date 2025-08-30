Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.



🎮 VoidBound 0.6.8 - Game On! The Arcade Awaits 🕹️



The wait is over!

The Arcade floor is officially open, bringing a fresh wave of minigames filled with challenges, and rewards to spice up your VoidBound experience.

This update delivers a new ways to play and test your skills while stacking those tickets, and unlocking some sweet prizes along the way. Ready to dive in? Then head here!



Content Highlights:



🎫Henosian Arcade🎫

Step into the Arcade, a vibrant hub packed with two interactive minigames that let you put your skills(and luck) to the test. Rack up tickets, unlock exclusive rewards, and experience a whole new way to enjoy VoidBound beyond the battlefield.

⦁ Let the Rhythm flow

Hit the beat and match the arrows in this DDR-inspired rhythm challenge!

Featuring 4 tracks straight from VoidBound, difficulty ranges from Easy to Extreme for all skill levels. Each session costs 250 credits, but play well and watch Caly shed a layer turning up the heat as your score climbs! Tickets earned differ based on your performance so play and find out!

Our Advice? Start on Easy to get used to the layout and speed > Not necessary, but a game-pad will make things easier and your fingers/arms will thank you for it > Enjoy the vibes :)

⦁ Crackshot Caly

Sharpen your aim in this fast-paced target challenge!

With three difficulty tiers, you’ll face eight moving targets- each faster and trickier than the last. Higher levels bring a devious twist: some targets vanish, leaving only a pale reflection, your memory and reflexes to guide your shots. Entry costs 50, 100, or 150 Credits depending on the challenge you choose! Win and walk away with a cool 99, 249 or 499 Tickets respectively. Lose and... tough luck :S

High Risk, High Reward!

Our Advice? Start on Easy to learn patterns > Don't smash the trigger recklessly > Aim true, predict precisely and make your shots count 🎯

<Trade the Tickets in at the Front Desk>

Rack up those tickets and cash in for some truly exclusive loot!

The Arcades aren't about being fair- it’s about bragging rights and hard-earned rewards. From the speedy Zoomies Energy Bar to the combat-changing Lag Bomb, every prize packs a punch. Feeling lucky? There’s even a one-of-a-kind Lucky Token promising big stat boosts- though we can’t guarantee how ‘lucky’ it really is.

And for the curious, an enigmatic Arcade Keycard awaits those who dare to splurge. Just remember: the best prizes come at a price… and you’ll need more than a few rounds to claim them all! Not to mention they're limited in quantity(for now)!

------------------------

-Change Log:-

🔹 New Content: 💡

⦁ Arcade Overhaul. New Map, New Layout, New Avenues for fun!

⦁ New mini game: DJ Caly Rhythm game.

⦁ It will feature 4 Tracks with Easy, Normal and Hard Difficulties. Lovense integration planned, but currently disabled.

⦁ New mini game: Crackshot

⦁ Features shooting 8 distinct patterned targets made more unique across three difficulty curves: Easy, Normal and Hard.

⦁ A new Ticket Store featuring items, unique to the Arcade only, that you can get by trading in the tickets you receive from the new mini games.

🔹 In-Game Fixes: 🛠️

⦁ Various bug and grammar fixes.

🔹 Ongoing Fixes: ⌨️

⦁ Lovense for new content not properly implemented.

⦁ Caching system is too broken to be included.

------------------------

The Arcade is officially open for business, but this is just one floor!

More games, new challenges, and an expanded prize pool are already on our roadmap. So dive in, rack up those tickets, and enjoy the first wave of fun while we keep building the ultimate entertainment hub. More is yet to come!

Kind Regards,

Cursed Atelier Team