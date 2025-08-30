 Skip to content
30 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
I was alerted to a critical bug with settings caused by an update to the Simulator (of all things).

The 0.15.00 Supply Drop update will have significant balance and pacing updates, but most aren't ready for primetime. You may notice, however, a few small tweaks in this hotfix because it didn't make sense to disable them for the patch.

Bugs
  • Fixed a bug that could lock controls after changing settings from the main menu (but not in-game)
  • Fixed a bug that would cap the damage the Monarch could take in its vulnerable state before the vulnerability finished

Balance
  • Bosses have less downtime at the start of the fight when they first appear
  • The Hive Queen boss fight has fewer enemy spawns
  • The Sting King, Lightning Lord, and Monarch boss fights all have slightly more enemy spawns


