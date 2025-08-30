The 0.15.00 Supply Drop update will have significant balance and pacing updates, but most aren't ready for primetime. You may notice, however, a few small tweaks in this hotfix because it didn't make sense to disable them for the patch.
Bugs
- Fixed a bug that could lock controls after changing settings from the main menu (but not in-game)
- Fixed a bug that would cap the damage the Monarch could take in its vulnerable state before the vulnerability finished
Balance
- Bosses have less downtime at the start of the fight when they first appear
- The Hive Queen boss fight has fewer enemy spawns
- The Sting King, Lightning Lord, and Monarch boss fights all have slightly more enemy spawns
