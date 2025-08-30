Fixed a bug that could lock controls after changing settings from the main menu (but not in-game)



Fixed a bug that would cap the damage the Monarch could take in its vulnerable state before the vulnerability finished



Bosses have less downtime at the start of the fight when they first appear



The Hive Queen boss fight has fewer enemy spawns



The Sting King, Lightning Lord, and Monarch boss fights all have slightly more enemy spawns



I was alerted to a critical bug with settings caused by an update to the Simulator (of all things).The 0.15.00 Supply Drop update will have significant balance and pacing updates, but most aren't ready for primetime. You may notice, however, a few small tweaks in this hotfix because it didn't make sense to disable them for the patch.