30 August 2025 Build 19797503 Edited 30 August 2025 – 15:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
● The issue with stunted income for end-game players should be fixed
● Further bug fixes to the randomizer problems in Seasonal game
● Fixes to cloud saving errors
● Fixed the Season end splash showing up randomly

Changed files in this update

Windows Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
macOS Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Linux Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
