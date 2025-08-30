● The issue with stunted income for end-game players should be fixed
● Further bug fixes to the randomizer problems in Seasonal game
● Fixes to cloud saving errors
● Fixed the Season end splash showing up randomly
Tap Ninja v7.0.5 is live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
- Loading history…
macOS Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
- Loading history…
Linux Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update