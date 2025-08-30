Automobilista 2 V1.6.7 is now live! The new update brings a new Formula Vee generation and the Ligier JS P4 to complete the Ligier Endurance Series, along with some further valuable netcode & AI developments & other Quality of Life improvements.
Users who for whatever reason encounter issues with the new V1.6.7 or who might have an imminent league race to run may still remain on the previous V1.6.6.3 by right-clicking on AMS2 in the Steam library -> Properties -> Beta and selecting the previousbuild branch.
The new Formula Vee Gen2 represents the latest model of the Brazilian F-Vee and has been developed in close collaboration with the series, featuring in-game with the factory configuration the grid is set to run in this weekend´s event at the Velocittá circuit.
While the car still has its VW DNA is still very present with the original VW Beetle front suspension, the old air-cooled Beetle engine and 4-speed gearbox have given way to a modern and VW Fox 1.6L engine with a 5-speed gearbox, with the hair raising swing axle rear suspension being ditched in favour of a more modern independent arrangement.
The Ligier JS P4 also joins its Ligier European Series co-star JS2-R as a late arrival to the Endurance Pack Pt3 — the agile entry-level prototype is a new addition to the Endurance Pack Pt3 released a few weeks ago, and free for all who already purchased the DLC.
Along with the content, V1.6.7 progresses the ongoing Multiplayer overhaul to Stage 2 with several new reliability developments as listed in the changelog below.
Some important AI developments ahave also been introduced as we´ve updated the way the center of gravity is calculated for AI cars; this has allowed us to greatly improve their overall stability particularly for fast cars with substantial rearwards weight distribution like F-Retros, F-Classics or mid-engine GT and Prototypes. While some fine-tuning is still in progress, V1.6.7 already presents better behaved AI for those classes that is both more capable of adhering to the track and also more suscetible to losing control in case contact does occur.
On the physics front, a couple of aerodynamical adjustments should see slightly stronger drafting effects and rear wing in high downforce cars being slightly less sensitive to yaw; v1.6.7 also features tread revisions for road radial tires (both new and and scrubbed as used by series such as Copa Truck)
V1.6.6.3 -> V1.6.7.0 CHANGELOG
CONTENT
Added Formula Vee Gen2 Class
Added Ligier JS P4 to Ligier European Series
GENERAL
Fixed the presented race results being inconsistent across different users and third-party platforms
Improved the precision of final race results and timings by more accurately detecting the order of finish line crossings
Fixed multiplayer issue in which a retiree from the race would not show in final results Note: disqualified participants are also now included in the results but they go in last positions regardless of travelled distance due to infringement of rules
Fixed multiplayer issue in which a participant that had finished the race but left the session before the final results would not show in final results
Fixed Multiplayer issue in timed races which could lead to some participants doin one extra lap & spoiling final race results
Safety car is now excluded from the final arbitrated race results in multiplayer
Added further session and scoring logging information to multiplayer logs (MP hosts & clients continue to be encouraged to submit these logs for evaluation in the event of troubled sessions)
Fixed vehicles moved to track via reset button not being ghosted (they are now ghosted for 6s)
Fixed MP vehicle collidable state not properly replicating to remote clients after vehicle reset is used
Recently added extra road reflection now also affects the road outside the racing line at a lower intensity, Reduced the intensity of the recently added extra road reflection
Fixed inconsistent cockpit exposure being set to whichever vehicle loaded last
UI & HUD
Added Multiplayer Realism option to allow / disallow vehicle reset to track
Added option to disable HUD live edit messages (Gameplay > Display)
Added new HUD Options ICM page to allow editing of some HUD options on track
Enabled HUD map mode option on the in-game gameplay options screen
Fixed some HUD live edit messages still duplicating instead of replacing existing messages of the same type
Add support for toggling all repairs on and off in one action and group setting suspension and brake repairs on pit strategy editor page
PHYSICS
Revised Road Radial tread physics (F-Vees, Opala 1979, Opala Old Stock, Copa Fusca, Camaro ZL1, Caterham Academy, Copa Truck, TSI Cup
Minor adjustments to tread friction fade with velocity to F-Dirt, GT1 & Group C
Slightly reduced yaw sensitivity of rear wings in high downforce cars
Corrected minor inconstiencies with yaw aero losses for Mercedes Evo 2 & Sprint Race
Slightly increased drafting effects
Copa Fusca: Adjusted suspension rates, camber, toe settings & track width (setup reset required)
TSI Cup (All models): Added minor amount of positive lift on both ends
AI
Implemented new function to scale center of gravity for AI physics & improve balance in cars with substantial front or rearwards weight distribution cars
Various adjustments to AI center of gravity height scalar, bringing it closer to original physics
Various adjustments to AI oval parameters for better performance & racecraft
Further brake usage adjustments for F-Classics & F-HiTech Gen1
Further reduced AI lateral rates for classes in which AI were still prone to jerky lateral movements
Daytona Road Course: Adjusted the corridors around T1 and the chicane
AUDIO
Adjusted interior rumblestrip sound for road legal cars
F-Vee (both gens): Adjusted chase and external view engine sound pitch
Ligier JS2-R: updated transmission sound
TRACKS
Adjusted start / finish trigger to more precisely match textured S/F line in various tracks where that wasn´t already the case
Nurburgring 2025: Removed some unwanted ads from 24h layout
Daytona Oval: Moved safety car parking near the piane exit: Oval is now configured as Superspeedway
Barcelona: Moved finish line from the light gantry to the white lines near the front of the grid boxes
Road Atlanta Grid boxes are now moved behind the checkered finish line (extending up the hill past the fox bridge)
VEHICLES
Calibrated & normalised 'Cockpit Exposer %' for all non halo Formulas, Prototypes P2-P4 & Karting
Corvette Z06 GT3R: added extra dirt on all exterior materials, modified orange peel parameters and texture; modified windscreen texture and banner material; fixed number plate mesh z-fighting
Reduced downshift & throttle release backfiring scalars for GTP, GT3
Puma P052: Adjusted RPM LED range
