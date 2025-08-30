Automobilista 2 V1.6.7 is now live! The new update brings a new Formula Vee generation and the Ligier JS P4 to complete the Ligier Endurance Series, along with some further valuable netcode & AI developments & other Quality of Life improvements.



Users who for whatever reason encounter issues with the new V1.6.7 or who might have an imminent league race to run may still remain on the previous V1.6.6.3 by right-clicking on AMS2 in the Steam library -> Properties -> Beta and selecting the previousbuild branch.



The new Formula Vee Gen2 represents the latest model of the Brazilian F-Vee and has been developed in close collaboration with the series, featuring in-game with the factory configuration the grid is set to run in this weekend´s event at the Velocittá circuit.

While the car still has its VW DNA is still very present with the original VW Beetle front suspension, the old air-cooled Beetle engine and 4-speed gearbox have given way to a modern and VW Fox 1.6L engine with a 5-speed gearbox, with the hair raising swing axle rear suspension being ditched in favour of a more modern independent arrangement.



The Ligier JS P4 also joins its Ligier European Series co-star JS2-R as a late arrival to the Endurance Pack Pt3 — the agile entry-level prototype is a new addition to the Endurance Pack Pt3 released a few weeks ago, and free for all who already purchased the DLC.



Along with the content, V1.6.7 progresses the ongoing Multiplayer overhaul to Stage 2 with several new reliability developments as listed in the changelog below.



Some important AI developments ahave also been introduced as we´ve updated the way the center of gravity is calculated for AI cars; this has allowed us to greatly improve their overall stability particularly for fast cars with substantial rearwards weight distribution like F-Retros, F-Classics or mid-engine GT and Prototypes. While some fine-tuning is still in progress, V1.6.7 already presents better behaved AI for those classes that is both more capable of adhering to the track and also more suscetible to losing control in case contact does occur.



On the physics front, a couple of aerodynamical adjustments should see slightly stronger drafting effects and rear wing in high downforce cars being slightly less sensitive to yaw; v1.6.7 also features tread revisions for road radial tires (both new and and scrubbed as used by series such as Copa Truck)







V1.6.6.3 -> V1.6.7.0 CHANGELOG



CONTENT



Added Formula Vee Gen2 Class

Added Ligier JS P4 to Ligier European Series



GENERAL



Fixed the presented race results being inconsistent across different users and third-party platforms Improved the precision of final race results and timings by more accurately detecting the order of finish line crossings

Fixed multiplayer issue in which a retiree from the race would not show in final results Note: disqualified participants are also now included in the results but they go in last positions regardless of travelled distance due to infringement of rules

Fixed multiplayer issue in which a participant that had finished the race but left the session before the final results would not show in final results

Fixed Multiplayer issue in timed races which could lead to some participants doin one extra lap & spoiling final race results

Safety car is now excluded from the final arbitrated race results in multiplayer

Added further session and scoring logging information to multiplayer logs (MP hosts & clients continue to be encouraged to submit these logs for evaluation in the event of troubled sessions)

Fixed vehicles moved to track via reset button not being ghosted (they are now ghosted for 6s)

Fixed MP vehicle collidable state not properly replicating to remote clients after vehicle reset is used

Recently added extra road reflection now also affects the road outside the racing line at a lower intensity, Reduced the intensity of the recently added extra road reflection

Fixed inconsistent cockpit exposure being set to whichever vehicle loaded last



UI & HUD



Added Multiplayer Realism option to allow / disallow vehicle reset to track

Added option to disable HUD live edit messages (Gameplay > Display)

Added new HUD Options ICM page to allow editing of some HUD options on track

Enabled HUD map mode option on the in-game gameplay options screen

Fixed some HUD live edit messages still duplicating instead of replacing existing messages of the same type

Add support for toggling all repairs on and off in one action and group setting suspension and brake repairs on pit strategy editor page



PHYSICS



Revised Road Radial tread physics (F-Vees, Opala 1979, Opala Old Stock, Copa Fusca, Camaro ZL1, Caterham Academy, Copa Truck, TSI Cup

Minor adjustments to tread friction fade with velocity to F-Dirt, GT1 & Group C

Slightly reduced yaw sensitivity of rear wings in high downforce cars

Corrected minor inconstiencies with yaw aero losses for Mercedes Evo 2 & Sprint Race

Slightly increased drafting effects

Copa Fusca: Adjusted suspension rates, camber, toe settings & track width (setup reset required)

TSI Cup (All models): Added minor amount of positive lift on both ends



AI



Implemented new function to scale center of gravity for AI physics & improve balance in cars with substantial front or rearwards weight distribution cars

Various adjustments to AI center of gravity height scalar, bringing it closer to original physics

Various adjustments to AI oval parameters for better performance & racecraft

Further brake usage adjustments for F-Classics & F-HiTech Gen1

Further reduced AI lateral rates for classes in which AI were still prone to jerky lateral movements

Daytona Road Course: Adjusted the corridors around T1 and the chicane



AUDIO



Adjusted interior rumblestrip sound for road legal cars

F-Vee (both gens): Adjusted chase and external view engine sound pitch

Ligier JS2-R: updated transmission sound



TRACKS



Adjusted start / finish trigger to more precisely match textured S/F line in various tracks where that wasn´t already the case

Nurburgring 2025: Removed some unwanted ads from 24h layout

Daytona Oval: Moved safety car parking near the piane exit: Oval is now configured as Superspeedway

Barcelona: Moved finish line from the light gantry to the white lines near the front of the grid boxes

Road Atlanta Grid boxes are now moved behind the checkered finish line (extending up the hill past the fox bridge)



VEHICLES

