Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hey everyone, it's finally here, Episode 5 is ready to be enjoyed!

This is once again the largest and most ambitious episode so far. I’ve put a lot of effort into it, and I really hope you’ll enjoy and appreciate it to the fullest!

Changelog

2460+ new renders

130 new animations

62 new songs

15 new achievements

Small tweaks/improvements to existing renders and writing

French translation has been completely redone

Other quality of life improvements

Translation status

Please note that episode 5 is not yet translated for all languages. Currently, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean and Spanish are up to date. The rest will be added in once translations are done.

Translators are working hard on getting the rest of the languages translated as well. They will be patched in once the translations are done. Please understand that there is a lot of new text in this update, so it may take some time.

Ps. If you don't see the update automatically, it may help to restart Steam.

Enjoy!

~ Quadruple-Q