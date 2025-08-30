 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 August 2025 Build 19797468 Edited 30 August 2025 – 17:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hey everyone, it's finally here, Episode 5 is ready to be enjoyed!

This is once again the largest and most ambitious episode so far. I’ve put a lot of effort into it, and I really hope you’ll enjoy and appreciate it to the fullest!

Changelog

  • 2460+ new renders

  • 130 new animations

  • 62 new songs

  • 15 new achievements

  • Small tweaks/improvements to existing renders and writing

  • French translation has been completely redone

  • Other quality of life improvements

Translation status

Please note that episode 5 is not yet translated for all languages. Currently, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean and Spanish are up to date. The rest will be added in once translations are done.

Translators are working hard on getting the rest of the languages translated as well. They will be patched in once the translations are done. Please understand that there is a lot of new text in this update, so it may take some time.

Ps. If you don't see the update automatically, it may help to restart Steam.

Enjoy!

~ Quadruple-Q

Changed files in this update

Depot 2420461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link