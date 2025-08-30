 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19797466 Edited 30 August 2025 – 15:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update: V0.3a


New Features & Changes
  • Simplified menu (tutorials are still based on the old menu).
  • Simplified battles on the first map.
  • Added summoners to fight in the first part of the story.
  • Qualification now works by "number of points" instead of number of victories.
  • Added new Akumons.
  • Instructors are now much weaker, and each major city has one. Defeating them will allow you to specialize your summoner.
  • Reworked clothing shops with preview functionality.
  • Added new clothes.
  • Modified the Bluetoon cave.
  • Ability to jump into the water to capture aquatic Akumons.
  • Removed romance points.
  • Added new quests.
  • Added a laboratory where you can buy the starters you didn’t choose and incubate an egg.


Known Issues
  • New outfits do not correctly update the player’s sprite on the map.
  • A slowdown may occur on the first map (cause not yet identified).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3401391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link