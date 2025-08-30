Update: V0.3a
New Features & Changes
- Simplified menu (tutorials are still based on the old menu).
- Simplified battles on the first map.
- Added summoners to fight in the first part of the story.
- Qualification now works by "number of points" instead of number of victories.
- Added new Akumons.
- Instructors are now much weaker, and each major city has one. Defeating them will allow you to specialize your summoner.
- Reworked clothing shops with preview functionality.
- Added new clothes.
- Modified the Bluetoon cave.
- Ability to jump into the water to capture aquatic Akumons.
- Removed romance points.
- Added new quests.
- Added a laboratory where you can buy the starters you didn’t choose and incubate an egg.
Known Issues
- New outfits do not correctly update the player’s sprite on the map.
- A slowdown may occur on the first map (cause not yet identified).
Changed files in this update