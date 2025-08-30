■新規追加
[共通][ウェブ]キャラクター、アイテム、スキル、ログにいいねをできるようにする
[ウェブ]フォーラムでURLや詳細リンク構文が有効になるように変更
■不具合修正
[通常]カードのマウスドラッグ判定がずれてる
[共通]アクティブシーンの処理調整
[タッチ]アイテムのアイコンが設定できない
[タッチ]状態トリガーの不具合
[通常]シナリオのキャッシュが正しくない
[ウェブ]ログイン済みのときに別アカウントでログインしようとしたときの不具合
Version0.16.7.0
