30 August 2025 Build 19797434 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■新規追加
[共通][ウェブ]キャラクター、アイテム、スキル、ログにいいねをできるようにする
[ウェブ]フォーラムでURLや詳細リンク構文が有効になるように変更
■不具合修正
[通常]カードのマウスドラッグ判定がずれてる
[共通]アクティブシーンの処理調整
[タッチ]アイテムのアイコンが設定できない
[タッチ]状態トリガーの不具合
[通常]シナリオのキャッシュが正しくない
[ウェブ]ログイン済みのときに別アカウントでログインしようとしたときの不具合

Changed files in this update

QuestNotes Content Depot 1686521
