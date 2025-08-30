Dear Players,

"Little Witch Survivors" version 2.0.8 is now updated! This update not only brings the mysterious \[Eternal Night Theme] Orange Weapons but also includes various optimizations and adjustments to the gameplay experience. Here are the detailed update notes:

🧡 New Content: Eternal Night Theme Orange Weapons

Four powerful and mysterious new Orange weapons have been added to the game! Log in now to experience their extraordinary charm!

⚖️ Gameplay Adjustments

Overall Pace Optimization: The match difficulty curve is smoother, providing a longer and more satisfying mowing-down experience!For example, the Fox Shop has been changed: it respawns exactly at the first minute, and then every one minute and twenty seconds after that.

Control Diminishing Mechanism: Repeatedly applying the same type of control effect to monsters will gradually reduce its effectiveness (except for knockback effects).

Boss Knockback Limit: Bosses can no longer be knocked back too far, keeping the combat more focused.

Skill and Mechanism Balance: Minor Nerfs: God's Eye, Dodge Increasing Max HP, Bats, Enemy Death Summoning Skeletons. Buffs: Robot growth difficulty reduced, making development easier! Official response regarding feedback on the single-player roguelike nerfs being "anti-fun": Due to adjustments to mechanics like knockback control and difficulty curve modifications, the overall balance has been fine-tuned. We have slightly nerfed the overpowered Guardians, but overall, they are now more balanced among themselves while maintaining a higher collective strength.

Summon Cap: A new summon limit has been added to prevent too many from causing game freezes.

Knockback Mechanism Adjustment: Knockback diminishing effect removed, making high attack frequency Guardians perform more powerfully!

🆕 New Features

Manual Consume Function: Simply drag a Guardian into the consume slot to actively consume it!No more infusion needed!

Secondary Stats Display: Detailed secondary attributes can now be viewed in the pause menu.

Sunny-Side-Up Egg Can Be Eaten: Of course, you can eat sunny-side-up eggs!

Quality Color Differentiation: Guardian names in the hint bar are now displayed in their quality color for easy identification!

📉 Difficulty Adjustment

The overall game difficulty has been reduced, providing a more comfortable experience for both new and advanced players!

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Reroll mechanism behaving abnormally.

Fixed an issue where some non-synthesizable Guardian combinations incorrectly showed a synthesis preview.

❤️ Acknowledgements

The continuous growth of "Little Witch Survivors"离不开离不开 is thanks to the support and feedback from every player. We will continue to strive to bring richer content and a better gaming experience!

📣 Feedback Channels

If you encounter any issues in the game or have any suggestions, please feel free to leave a message in the Steam Community or the comments section of this announcement. We will try to reply to every piece of feedback!

Thank you for your companionship and passion. We hope you enjoy the game!

— The "Little Witch Survivors" Production Team