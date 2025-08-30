 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797397 Edited 30 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

IMPORTANT UPDATE: SAVE SYSTEM RECOVERED + DAY 4 UPDATES AVAILABLE AGAIN


WE SINCERELY APOLOGIZE FOR YESTERDAY'S CLOUD SAVE PROBLEMS


What Happened:
• Yesterday's update contained a critical bug
• We had to rollback to prevent further issues
• This caused save data problems for some players

What We Fixed:
Save System Calibration - Completely recalibrated the save system
Data Recovery - Your lost saves are now recovered and accessible
Login Restoration - You can now log into the game again normally
Cross-Platform Sync - Steam Cloud saves working properly again

DAY 4 UPDATES NOW AVAILABLE AGAIN

Since we reverted to the previous build, all Day 4 improvements are restored.
For full details on Day 4 improvements, see: Day 4 Developer Challenge Announcement

We're Sorry:
Your progress and time are valuable. We should have caught this issue before release. We've implemented additional safeguards to prevent similar problems.



Day 5 update coming in an hour!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2635501
