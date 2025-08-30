IMPORTANT UPDATE: SAVE SYSTEM RECOVERED + DAY 4 UPDATES AVAILABLE AGAIN

WE SINCERELY APOLOGIZE FOR YESTERDAY'S CLOUD SAVE PROBLEMS

DAY 4 UPDATES NOW AVAILABLE AGAIN

• Yesterday's update contained a critical bug• We had to rollback to prevent further issues• This caused save data problems for some players- Completely recalibrated the save system- Your lost saves are now recovered and accessible- You can now log into the game again normally- Steam Cloud saves working properly againYour progress and time are valuable. We should have caught this issue before release. We've implemented additional safeguards to prevent similar problems.