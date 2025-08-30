IMPORTANT UPDATE: SAVE SYSTEM RECOVERED + DAY 4 UPDATES AVAILABLE AGAIN
WE SINCERELY APOLOGIZE FOR YESTERDAY'S CLOUD SAVE PROBLEMS
What Happened:
• Yesterday's update contained a critical bug
• We had to rollback to prevent further issues
• This caused save data problems for some players
What We Fixed:
• Save System Calibration - Completely recalibrated the save system
• Data Recovery - Your lost saves are now recovered and accessible
• Login Restoration - You can now log into the game again normally
• Cross-Platform Sync - Steam Cloud saves working properly again
DAY 4 UPDATES NOW AVAILABLE AGAINSince we reverted to the previous build, all Day 4 improvements are restored.
For full details on Day 4 improvements, see: Day 4 Developer Challenge Announcement
We're Sorry:
Your progress and time are valuable. We should have caught this issue before release. We've implemented additional safeguards to prevent similar problems.
Day 5 update coming in an hour!
