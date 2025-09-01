 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19797364 Edited 1 September 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a few more Demo blockers to avoid a potential soft lock
- Properly fixed the input binding for keyboard and gamepad
- Removed the Zoom In/Out input icons on the Map, they were not supposed to be there

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3977361
