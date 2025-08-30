 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797356 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HOW TO PLAY:

Step 1:

In your Steam Library, right click on the Wild Americas The Game Folder. Select "Browse local files"

Step 2:

Click the WildAmericas game file, and your set. That's it!


If you clicked the "Play" button in library, you likely encountered an "executable not found" error a permanent fix is underway for this issue, and there are currently no other issues noted.

We do continue to optimize and improve all aspects of gameplay. For now, you have a huge world to explore and demolish. Enjoy and have a good weekend.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2246813
