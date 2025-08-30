HOW TO PLAY:
Step 1:
In your Steam Library, right click on the Wild Americas The Game Folder. Select "Browse local files"
Step 2:
Click the WildAmericas game file, and your set. That's it!
If you clicked the "Play" button in library, you likely encountered an "executable not found" error a permanent fix is underway for this issue, and there are currently no other issues noted.
We do continue to optimize and improve all aspects of gameplay. For now, you have a huge world to explore and demolish. Enjoy and have a good weekend.
Changed files in this update