30 August 2025 Build 19797344 Edited 30 August 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Mobs now respect closed doors when finding a path to the player. This means mobs will remain "disabled" until the player opens a door in a lair.
- Added new tileset for the player's house in the dwarf campaign mode.
- Fixed a bug with clicking on a mob when the player is wielding a weapon that prevented the weapon from swinging.
- Fixed a bug that would place a player in wall when going up a ladder in a lair.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1642632
Windows Depot 1642633
