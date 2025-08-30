Update Notes for Build 0.2.1.7
- Mobs now respect closed doors when finding a path to the player. This means mobs will remain "disabled" until the player opens a door in a lair.
- Added new tileset for the player's house in the dwarf campaign mode.
- Fixed a bug with clicking on a mob when the player is wielding a weapon that prevented the weapon from swinging.
- Fixed a bug that would place a player in wall when going up a ladder in a lair.
