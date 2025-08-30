Replaced fonts with more legible ones

Dialogues won't auto-proceed

Readability updates on Trade interface

Not showing "E" indicator on Radial menu

Disallowed showing Radial Menu and Skill selection simultaneously

Adjusted path of Dog1

More Prominent Psi Ready effect

Added basic loot to everyone

Creatures that are mid-attack will suffer 2x Impact

Enemies wont rotate towards target while Damaging

Tutorials won't auto-close.

Added an extra round

Fixed Burn-Ragdoll issue

New Logo Splash

Fixed Dialogue bug