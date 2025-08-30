 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797323 Edited 30 August 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Replaced fonts with more legible ones
Dialogues won't auto-proceed
Readability updates on Trade interface
Not showing "E" indicator on Radial menu
Disallowed showing Radial Menu and Skill selection simultaneously
Adjusted path of Dog1
More Prominent Psi Ready effect
Added basic loot to everyone
Creatures that are mid-attack will suffer 2x Impact
Enemies wont rotate towards target while Damaging
Tutorials won't auto-close.
Added an extra round
Fixed Burn-Ragdoll issue
New Logo Splash
Fixed Dialogue bug

