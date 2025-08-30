v0.3.24 is now live, changelog:
General:
Darkened background on all UI's,
Added indicators for hub menus when these are inactive,
Majorly reduce head bobbing when 'Reduce' camera motion is enabled,
Reduce T0 weapon price,
Fixed some issues when continuing a run,
Fixed rare soft-lock before boss room,
Fixed some keybind issues & wrong binding displays,
Fixed shop showing up before having 300 credits,
Fixed incorrect weapon level in end-screen,
Fixed end-screen experience wrong gun category,
Fixed reroll button wrong hover collision,
Fixed 'Toggle Sprint' not canceling sprint when standing still,
Grenade:
Grenade explode delay time from 2.5s -> 2.1s,
Fixed Grenade falloff being 50% at 3m instead of at 4m (Explosion radius),
Grenade damage from 150->160,
Reduced grenade upwards arc by 50%,
UZS (SMG)
Magazine 25->26,
Spread 1.43 -> 1.36,
ADS spread multi 1.3 -> 1.15,
Reload speed multi 1.25 -> 1.3
Changed files in this update