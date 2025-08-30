 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797312 Edited 30 August 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.3.24 is now live, changelog:

General:

  • Darkened background on all UI's,

  • Added indicators for hub menus when these are inactive,

  • Majorly reduce head bobbing when 'Reduce' camera motion is enabled,

  • Reduce T0 weapon price,

  • Fixed some issues when continuing a run,

  • Fixed rare soft-lock before boss room,

  • Fixed some keybind issues & wrong binding displays,

  • Fixed shop showing up before having 300 credits,

  • Fixed incorrect weapon level in end-screen,

  • Fixed end-screen experience wrong gun category,

  • Fixed reroll button wrong hover collision,

  • Fixed 'Toggle Sprint' not canceling sprint when standing still,

Grenade:

  • Grenade explode delay time from 2.5s -> 2.1s,

  • Fixed Grenade falloff being 50% at 3m instead of at 4m (Explosion radius),

  • Grenade damage from 150->160,

  • Reduced grenade upwards arc by 50%,

UZS (SMG)

  • Magazine 25->26,

  • Spread 1.43 -> 1.36,

  • ADS spread multi 1.3 -> 1.15,

  • Reload speed multi 1.25 -> 1.3

