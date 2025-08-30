Hey everyone, got some fresh new content and fixes for ya! expect lots more soon :)



Added a new bait type for each creature in the game:

-Ivan

-Hand Face

-Mama crocodile

-Mama python

-Giant gorilla

-Giant tarantula

-Serphant

This means that when you blow up and kill a creature, you can now use their corpse as bait (and darn good bait it is)



Buffed the value of medium sized chopped bait from 35 to 40

Buffed the weight curve of mola mola, the max weight is still the same but the changes of catching a larger one is higher.

Increased the quota growth factor from a random float in range 3:5 to 5:7 for fish catching machine (fcm) difficulty

Increased the bonus value of fish from 1.2x to 1.25x when playing on fcm difficulty

Increased bait score bonus from 1.1x to 1.15x when playing on fcm difficulty

Added new area where players can fish from the mountain shack on the jungle map. You may have noticed you could’nt catch any fish up there, this is because it simply takes much to long to real the bobber up the mountain side. The game detects if the fish is caught by calculating the distance from you and the bobber using the x and y coords (ignoring z). This means that as long as the bobber is close to you (regardless of height difference) the fish will be caught. This means you should look for areas with a very steep slop that way you dont have to reel the bobber up the mountain



Fixed various issues with the save system. It should correctly load client inventories and upgrades. There is still an issue where fish point values will be set back to default for clients. The current work around is to have the host simply pick up and drop each fish. Once the fish has been dropped clients will see the correct point value for the fish. I will try to have this fixed asap



Fixed bug that caused clients to crash when they were the first player to enter a radius near the boat.

Fixed bug where fish caught on peaceful difficulty would be added to the leaderboard

Fixed bug where client would not always receive the fish bonus weight buff from playing on fcm

Fixed an issue that led to chopped meat bait falling through the floor for clients.

Foxed an issue where crushed beer cans could collide with boats and other entities and cause weird physics.

Fixed a bug where the trader would let players go into debt (gambling addicts…..)

Fixed bug where the bone could fall through the floor for clients on loading into the world

Fixed bug where the blown up boulder would reappear upon loading a saved game

Added some logic to check if a player is ejected from the crabboat on the jungle map upon exiting the drivers seat. If the player is below the boat, it will teleport the player back to the boat.

Ya’ll got me thinking about quitting my job so I can spend more time working on gone fishing lol, thank you again for all the support!!!







