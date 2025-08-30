Archtower v0.6.8.0 build is ready!

Free Demo updated as well.

v0.6.8.0 Patchnotes:

-Only for Alpha-

New pet "Crystal Warrior" for the new Crystallist's subclass

Chemist, special tinctures are available for the Apothecary subclass that increase STR, DEX and INT at the same time (the formula is unlocked after opening that subclass)

7 new achievements for classes with new subclasses

Added new ultimates (for new subclasses)

Added "Mindbreaker" subclass for the "Psychic" class

Added "Carabineer" subclass for the "Gunner" class

Added "Crystal Summoner" subclass for the "Crystallist" class

Added "Apothecary" subclass for the "Chemist" class

Added "Knockout Master" subclass for the "Pugilist" class

Added "Bannerman" subclass for the "Harbinger" class

Added "Ice Breaker" subclass for the "Stormkeeper" class

New second skill quests for the "Gunner" class

-For Alpha and Demo-

Other minor changes

The requirements of equipment items indicate a reduction in the character level requirement, if such a reduction exists

Added additional notification for bandages that low HP or bleeding is required

Increased the recommended level (when entering a location) for some locations on Floors 4 and 5

Removed the 10 TP limit for characters with Tricks

-Only for Alpha-

Harbinger, 2nd skill, upgrade of 1 tier, was "removes all DoTs", became "removes all poisons, removes burning", upgrade from ultimate skill allows to remove all DoTs

Chemist, some skill upgrades of tier 1 slightly modified to fit the new upgrade amplification system

Gunner, some skill upgrades of tier 1 slightly modified to fit the new upgrade amplification system

Reduced explosive damage for Reactivation of Frosty Crysen

Redone the sound of ice spikes

Removed the large pet panel size option, instead added the option to turn off the pet panel

Bonus for 75 clan level, the old bonus now always works, instead grants Ulta Charge Speed +15%

Slightly modified the requirements for the achievement "Shattered duet"