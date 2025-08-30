 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797202 Edited 31 August 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Archtower v0.6.8.0 build is ready!

Free Demo updated as well.

v0.6.8.0 Patchnotes:

WHAT'S NEW

-Only for Alpha-

  • New second skill quests for the "Gunner" class

  • 2 new quest notes

  • Added "Ice Breaker" subclass for the "Stormkeeper" class

  • Added "Bannerman" subclass for the "Harbinger" class

  • Added "Knockout Master" subclass for the "Pugilist" class

  • Added "Apothecary" subclass for the "Chemist" class

  • Added "Crystal Summoner" subclass for the "Crystallist" class

  • Added "Carabineer" subclass for the "Gunner" class

  • Added "Mindbreaker" subclass for the "Psychic" class

  • Added new ultimates (for new subclasses)

  • 7 new achievements for classes with new subclasses

  • Chemist, special tinctures are available for the Apothecary subclass that increase STR, DEX and INT at the same time (the formula is unlocked after opening that subclass)

  • New pet "Crystal Warrior" for the new Crystallist's subclass

CHANGES

-For Alpha and Demo-

  • Removed the 10 TP limit for characters with Tricks

  • Increased the recommended level (when entering a location) for some locations on Floors 4 and 5

  • Added AZERTY keyboard support

  • Added additional notification for bandages that low HP or bleeding is required

  • The requirements of equipment items indicate a reduction in the character level requirement, if such a reduction exists

  • Other minor changes

-Only for Alpha-

  • Harbinger, 2nd skill, upgrade of 1 tier, was "removes all DoTs", became "removes all poisons, removes burning", upgrade from ultimate skill allows to remove all DoTs

  • Chemist, some skill upgrades of tier 1 slightly modified to fit the new upgrade amplification system

  • Gunner, some skill upgrades of tier 1 slightly modified to fit the new upgrade amplification system

  • Reduced explosive damage for Reactivation of Frosty Crysen

  • Redone the sound of ice spikes

  • Removed the large pet panel size option, instead added the option to turn off the pet panel

  • Bonus for 75 clan level, the old bonus now always works, instead grants Ulta Charge Speed +15%

  • Slightly modified the requirements for the achievement "Shattered duet"

  • Other minor changes

FIXES

-For Alpha and Demo-

  • Fixed issues with displaying some keys in control settings

  • The “Waster” trait does not waste some inappropriate items

  • Fixed a new bug that was deleting the current character after death in the intro

  • Other minor fixes

-Only for Alpha-

  • Bugfix, in the tavern and recruitment of newcomers class "Psychic" was called "Gunner"

  • Bugfix, at level 13-3 sometimes dropped food of the wrong level

  • Crystallist, fixed problems with the upgrade on explosions of crysens, crysens explode one at a time, explosions do not push enemies away

  • At 13-4 the wind does not blow around chaotically snow particles for the first person mode, while casting "cold" skills

  • Psychic, 2nd skill, confusion upgrade didn't work

  • New attempt to fix crashes at the end of 13-4 and 14-2

  • Fixed a rare bug where Act 4 boss battle could break between phases

  • Fixed a bug where one of the bosses that didn't lose its mask would attack as if it didn't have a mask

  • Other minor fixes


