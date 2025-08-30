Archtower v0.6.8.0 build is ready!
Free Demo updated as well.
v0.6.8.0 Patchnotes:
WHAT'S NEW
-Only for Alpha-
New second skill quests for the "Gunner" class
2 new quest notes
Added "Ice Breaker" subclass for the "Stormkeeper" class
Added "Bannerman" subclass for the "Harbinger" class
Added "Knockout Master" subclass for the "Pugilist" class
Added "Apothecary" subclass for the "Chemist" class
Added "Crystal Summoner" subclass for the "Crystallist" class
Added "Carabineer" subclass for the "Gunner" class
Added "Mindbreaker" subclass for the "Psychic" class
Added new ultimates (for new subclasses)
7 new achievements for classes with new subclasses
Chemist, special tinctures are available for the Apothecary subclass that increase STR, DEX and INT at the same time (the formula is unlocked after opening that subclass)
New pet "Crystal Warrior" for the new Crystallist's subclass
CHANGES
-For Alpha and Demo-
Removed the 10 TP limit for characters with Tricks
Increased the recommended level (when entering a location) for some locations on Floors 4 and 5
Added AZERTY keyboard support
Added additional notification for bandages that low HP or bleeding is required
The requirements of equipment items indicate a reduction in the character level requirement, if such a reduction exists
Other minor changes
-Only for Alpha-
Harbinger, 2nd skill, upgrade of 1 tier, was "removes all DoTs", became "removes all poisons, removes burning", upgrade from ultimate skill allows to remove all DoTs
Chemist, some skill upgrades of tier 1 slightly modified to fit the new upgrade amplification system
Gunner, some skill upgrades of tier 1 slightly modified to fit the new upgrade amplification system
Reduced explosive damage for Reactivation of Frosty Crysen
Redone the sound of ice spikes
Removed the large pet panel size option, instead added the option to turn off the pet panel
Bonus for 75 clan level, the old bonus now always works, instead grants Ulta Charge Speed +15%
Slightly modified the requirements for the achievement "Shattered duet"
Other minor changes
FIXES
-For Alpha and Demo-
Fixed issues with displaying some keys in control settings
The “Waster” trait does not waste some inappropriate items
Fixed a new bug that was deleting the current character after death in the intro
Other minor fixes
-Only for Alpha-
Bugfix, in the tavern and recruitment of newcomers class "Psychic" was called "Gunner"
Bugfix, at level 13-3 sometimes dropped food of the wrong level
Crystallist, fixed problems with the upgrade on explosions of crysens, crysens explode one at a time, explosions do not push enemies away
At 13-4 the wind does not blow around chaotically snow particles for the first person mode, while casting "cold" skills
Psychic, 2nd skill, confusion upgrade didn't work
New attempt to fix crashes at the end of 13-4 and 14-2
Fixed a rare bug where Act 4 boss battle could break between phases
Fixed a bug where one of the bosses that didn't lose its mask would attack as if it didn't have a mask
Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update