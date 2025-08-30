 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797177 Edited 30 August 2025 – 13:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Spoiler for World Cup championship match


A "breaking news" button will appear for the World Cup final, revealing a possible outcome of the match.



Stadiums


You can import stadiums for all participating teams by navigating to 'Teams' and then the 'Download' tab on tournament pages.



You can search stadiums by multiple teams in the "Stadiums" section.

(Experimental) Importing stadiums should no longer overwrite any stadiums already saved in your game.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

