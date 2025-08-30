Fixed texture filtering on many UI icons.

Improved performance in levels: Gatehouse, Garden and Master Bedroom.

Added identifier to each vault key to make telling them apart easier.

Fixed Guest C and Guest D rooms (they were swapped around :-\\)

Updated storage box to scale content size with amount of items stored.

Fixed one particular enemy respawning when they were not meant to.

Added 1 extra pillar in the Arboretum just because.

Added a new save room (let's see if you can tell where)