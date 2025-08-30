 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19797105 Edited 30 August 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Fixed texture filtering on many UI icons.

  • Improved performance in levels: Gatehouse, Garden and Master Bedroom.

  • Added identifier to each vault key to make telling them apart easier.

  • Fixed Guest C and Guest D rooms (they were swapped around :-\\)

  • Updated storage box to scale content size with amount of items stored.

  • Fixed one particular enemy respawning when they were not meant to.

  • Added 1 extra pillar in the Arboretum just because.

  • Added a new save room (let's see if you can tell where)

  • Fixed the description for a specific password item to actually have the right numbers.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3935331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link