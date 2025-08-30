CHANGES
Fixed texture filtering on many UI icons.
Improved performance in levels: Gatehouse, Garden and Master Bedroom.
Added identifier to each vault key to make telling them apart easier.
Fixed Guest C and Guest D rooms (they were swapped around :-\\)
Updated storage box to scale content size with amount of items stored.
Fixed one particular enemy respawning when they were not meant to.
Added 1 extra pillar in the Arboretum just because.
Added a new save room (let's see if you can tell where)
Fixed the description for a specific password item to actually have the right numbers.
