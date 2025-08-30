 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797103 Edited 30 August 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.2.3 Update

① Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Antique cards of +2 or higher could appear in the card selection pool.

Fixed a potential freeze when choosing "Treasure Expert".

Fixed an issue where some event texts were not translated.

