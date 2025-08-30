Version 1.2.3 Update
① Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Antique cards of +2 or higher could appear in the card selection pool.
Fixed a potential freeze when choosing "Treasure Expert".
Fixed an issue where some event texts were not translated.
Changed files in this update