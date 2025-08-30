 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19797063 Edited 30 August 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New enemy:
Oar Eel

  • Spawns on the Crystal Trench.
  • A neutral, high health giant.
  • When threatened, lunges at the attacker and causes a low-damage electric discharge that applies Thunderstruck.
  • Takes a long time to recharge between attacks.


New items:
Retalieel
Dropped by Oar Eels.

  • Spell cooldown: 2.
  • Summon an eel that orbits around you.
  • On getting hit: An eel will chase the agressor and discharge electricity, dealing damage and applying Thunderstruck in a large area.
  • You can only have up to 4 eels at the same time.

Cactus Buddy
Recipe: Cactus Bud + Retalieel.

  • Spell cooldown: 6.
  • Summon a cactus buddy that floats above you for 10 seconds.
  • On getting hit: Cactus shoots 4 rings of 8 spines around you, and a burst of 6 towards the agressor.
  • On hit: Apply Prickly. Increase enemy's Prickly level if they already have it, up to level 5.
  • Prickly duration is additive, being able to stack instead of resetting with each hit.


Reworked Items:
Crystal Bat
  • Fire1: Throw a ball and charge up your swing for up to 1.25s.
  • Damage scales with how long you've charged, up to 3x damage at full charge.
  • Swinging into the ball as it falls will break it into multiple piercing shards that apply Brittle with additive duration.
  • Shard amount increases with charge, from 2 to 6.


Other Changes:
  • New cherry leaves texture.

  • Fixed the save indicator freezing while paused, and it no longer appears in camera mode, for reasons you can see above.
  • Bestiary uses icons instead of text to show stats.

  • Removed the "Leviathan's Body" bestiary entry.
  • Fixed Gargoyles only being able to hit the player once bruh.
  • Increased the absolute enemy limit to 40, but the old limit of 20 still applies to spawn waves and hallucinations.
  • Changed the recipes for Deflect, Ice Barrier, Mirror and Chaos Pistol.
  • Added conditions to Void, Ice Barrier and Refresh so they can't waste a spell cooldown in situations where they wouldn't do anything.
  • Removed hidden status effects, such as the ones used by passive items, from the Genesis Crown menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3148471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link