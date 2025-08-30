Oar Eel
- Spawns on the Crystal Trench.
- A neutral, high health giant.
- When threatened, lunges at the attacker and causes a low-damage electric discharge that applies Thunderstruck.
- Takes a long time to recharge between attacks.
New items:
Retalieel
Dropped by Oar Eels.
- Spell cooldown: 2.
- Summon an eel that orbits around you.
- On getting hit: An eel will chase the agressor and discharge electricity, dealing damage and applying Thunderstruck in a large area.
- You can only have up to 4 eels at the same time.
Cactus Buddy
Recipe: Cactus Bud + Retalieel.
- Spell cooldown: 6.
- Summon a cactus buddy that floats above you for 10 seconds.
- On getting hit: Cactus shoots 4 rings of 8 spines around you, and a burst of 6 towards the agressor.
- On hit: Apply Prickly. Increase enemy's Prickly level if they already have it, up to level 5.
- Prickly duration is additive, being able to stack instead of resetting with each hit.
Reworked Items:
Crystal Bat
- Fire1: Throw a ball and charge up your swing for up to 1.25s.
- Damage scales with how long you've charged, up to 3x damage at full charge.
- Swinging into the ball as it falls will break it into multiple piercing shards that apply Brittle with additive duration.
- Shard amount increases with charge, from 2 to 6.
Other Changes:
- New cherry leaves texture.
- Fixed the save indicator freezing while paused, and it no longer appears in camera mode, for reasons you can see above.
- Bestiary uses icons instead of text to show stats.
- Removed the "Leviathan's Body" bestiary entry.
- Fixed Gargoyles only being able to hit the player once bruh.
- Increased the absolute enemy limit to 40, but the old limit of 20 still applies to spawn waves and hallucinations.
- Changed the recipes for Deflect, Ice Barrier, Mirror and Chaos Pistol.
- Added conditions to Void, Ice Barrier and Refresh so they can't waste a spell cooldown in situations where they wouldn't do anything.
- Removed hidden status effects, such as the ones used by passive items, from the Genesis Crown menu.
