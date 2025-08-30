Hey everyone!

While we didn’t quite finish some of the bigger features this week (like new region-less matchmaking), but we did roll out several quality-of-life improvements to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable :)

Center BoostBar – 'Perfect' Indicator & More

This may look like a small addition, but it can really improve how eryone understand and use the BoostBar.

Now, after performing a boost, you’ll see clear feedback text: Early/ Great/Perfect

Getting a Perfect means you’re achieving between 90%–100% of the possible reserves

Other BoostBar improvements:

Reserves number now turns red when hitting an obstacle (community idea - we loved it!)

Added option to adjust the Y position of the middle BoostBar.

Renamed "Width" → now called X position.

Added Mirrored Side option for the middle BoostBar.

Added Always Visible option for the middle BoostBar.

Added Lock Side option for the middle BoostBar.

Ability to choose only the middle, only the right, or both BoostBars at once.

Enabled live preview of the middle BoostBar while adjusting options.

Middle BoostBar now uses a gradient instead of a solid red color.



ps. we also improved settings with clearer categories like , Gameplay → BoostBars, Video → Effects.

Steam Photo Browsing & Screenshot Upload

From now on, when you enter the in-game gallery you’ll see Steam community screenshots sorted by:

- Best of the past week

- All-time favorites

- Most recent

Each screenshot also displays upvotes and the creator’s name.

We’re exploring ways to allow in-game voting as well, though that will take more time.

In addition, local screenshots can now be uploaded directly to Steam with a single click!

We hope this makes the gallery more active and fun, and we plan to expand it further in the future.

That’s all for now! ːsteamthumbsupː

We hope you enjoy these updates!

Please restart Steam and stay tuned for next week’s update!