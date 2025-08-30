 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797004
Update notes via Steam Community

Game has been updated to version 0.7.6.

Patch Notes:

  • The formula for calculating boss health has been changed. It now depends only on the number of players.

  • A weapon spawn table has been added for bots, and the chances of different weapons appearing have been adjusted.

  • The speed of gear upgrades for bots has been slightly slowed down on different difficulties.

  • The penalty for deaths at the end of a match has been removed.

  • The number of required kills per match has been reduced.

  • "Hard" and "Desperate" difficulties are now only available at a certain account level.

  • The ability to create friends-only or private lobbies has been added.

  • Fixed a bug where accuracy would increase instead of decrease when walking with shotguns and submachine guns.

  • Fixed a bug where the game interface would be hidden when the chat was opened.

