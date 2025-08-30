Game has been updated to version 0.7.6.

Patch Notes:

The formula for calculating boss health has been changed. It now depends only on the number of players.

A weapon spawn table has been added for bots, and the chances of different weapons appearing have been adjusted.

The speed of gear upgrades for bots has been slightly slowed down on different difficulties.

The penalty for deaths at the end of a match has been removed.

The number of required kills per match has been reduced.

"Hard" and "Desperate" difficulties are now only available at a certain account level.

The ability to create friends-only or private lobbies has been added.

Fixed a bug where accuracy would increase instead of decrease when walking with shotguns and submachine guns.