- Fixed broken check for Activated Craft Tables (e.g. Bonfire lit or not, and ignore that for Tables)
- Fixed incorrect shortcut name of Craft and Add Fuel Buttons
- Fixed not being able to press the Craft button when editing Quantity
- Fixed reversed name sorting for non-Alphabet sorting options
- Fixed broken sorting on style and subtype null items
- Fixed broken counting of the total amount of ingredients available
- Fixed not reselecting the recipe properly on Craft
- Fixed not being able to remove an item from the Fuel slot
- Better amount/count texts for the list of ingredients
- Other misc fixes and adjustments
Hotfix for the Interface Update
Update notes via Steam Community
