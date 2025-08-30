 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19796977 Edited 30 August 2025 – 12:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed broken check for Activated Craft Tables (e.g. Bonfire lit or not, and ignore that for Tables)
  • Fixed incorrect shortcut name of Craft and Add Fuel Buttons
  • Fixed not being able to press the Craft button when editing Quantity
  • Fixed reversed name sorting for non-Alphabet sorting options
  • Fixed broken sorting on style and subtype null items
  • Fixed broken counting of the total amount of ingredients available
  • Fixed not reselecting the recipe properly on Craft
  • Fixed not being able to remove an item from the Fuel slot
  • Better amount/count texts for the list of ingredients
  • Other misc fixes and adjustments

Changed files in this update

