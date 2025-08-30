 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19796948 Edited 30 August 2025 – 14:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- The debuff effects of some modifications for **Nebula MKV** have been reduced.
- Improved lighting so that players can distinguish objects in their restaurant even without lights.
- Fixed an issue where some players were unable to continue the game after a boss cutscene played.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link