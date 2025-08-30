Update Notes - v0.8.1077
- The debuff effects of some modifications for **Nebula MKV** have been reduced.
- Improved lighting so that players can distinguish objects in their restaurant even without lights.
- Fixed an issue where some players were unable to continue the game after a boss cutscene played.
