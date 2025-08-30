 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19796930 Edited 30 August 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

Critical Bugs

  • Fixed Blue Whale-class combination bug
  • Resolved save file bug
  • Added supply ship weapon detection to prevent aircraft disappearance


Optimizations

  • Reduced difficulty of L7, increased Gemini HP to 1200

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3310331
  • Loading history…
