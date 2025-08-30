Fixes
Critical Bugs
- Fixed Blue Whale-class combination bug
- Resolved save file bug
- Added supply ship weapon detection to prevent aircraft disappearance
Optimizations
- Reduced difficulty of L7, increased Gemini HP to 1200
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update