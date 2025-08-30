New Features
Hospital System – Victory cards now die and go to the hospital; defeat sends all cards to the hospital.
Sabotage 90 – A completely new mode where you play a short card game to sabotage the strongest card in the upcoming match. You can also play Sabotage 90 to earn resources. But beware, losing comes with its own consequences.
Buff Mode – Added to normal gameplay. You can now buff selected cards’ health, attack points, and turn points (Only buff cards can do this).
Intro Story – The story has been added, and you can rewatch it even if you have already made progress.
Gameplay & Balance
Stage 1 nerfed; overall levels rebalanced for smoother progression.
Match deck building added — you can now build a deck of up to 5 cards.
Improved random deck completion method for more strategic gameplay.
Pack results rebalanced for fairer and more consistent gameplay.
Quality of Life
Inventory Overhaul – Inventory limit set to 35. The prerequisite page has been removed; inventory now opens directly, and everything is managed inside a single page.
Reset Button – Added option to fully reset your progress.
Mini animation improvements: smoother blends and faster pacing.
Minor UI fixes.
Wording and text adjustments for clarity.
Changed files in this update