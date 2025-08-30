 Skip to content
Major 30 August 2025 Build 19796801 Edited 30 August 2025 – 14:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Hospital System – Victory cards now die and go to the hospital; defeat sends all cards to the hospital.

  • Sabotage 90 – A completely new mode where you play a short card game to sabotage the strongest card in the upcoming match. You can also play Sabotage 90 to earn resources. But beware, losing comes with its own consequences.

  • Buff Mode – Added to normal gameplay. You can now buff selected cards’ health, attack points, and turn points (Only buff cards can do this).

  • Intro Story – The story has been added, and you can rewatch it even if you have already made progress.

Gameplay & Balance

  • Stage 1 nerfed; overall levels rebalanced for smoother progression.

  • Match deck building added — you can now build a deck of up to 5 cards.

  • Improved random deck completion method for more strategic gameplay.

  • Pack results rebalanced for fairer and more consistent gameplay.

Quality of Life

  • Inventory Overhaul – Inventory limit set to 35. The prerequisite page has been removed; inventory now opens directly, and everything is managed inside a single page.

  • Reset Button – Added option to fully reset your progress.

  • Mini animation improvements: smoother blends and faster pacing.

  • Minor UI fixes.

  • Wording and text adjustments for clarity.

Changed files in this update

