New Features

Hospital System – Victory cards now die and go to the hospital; defeat sends all cards to the hospital.

Sabotage 90 – A completely new mode where you play a short card game to sabotage the strongest card in the upcoming match. You can also play Sabotage 90 to earn resources. But beware, losing comes with its own consequences.

Buff Mode – Added to normal gameplay. You can now buff selected cards’ health, attack points, and turn points (Only buff cards can do this).