Hello there, I'm back after a longer break, lately I had to take care of my two other projects (original 2D Leaden Sky and Final Response) and update them, but I did not forget about Leaden Sky: Nightmares, this time I bring you update 1.4.2 which introduces plenty quality improvements and new playable section!

Originally I wanted to include Chapter 2 here but unfortunatelly I just ran out of time and wasn't able to finish it before release of this update, but it will appear soon in the Update 1.5 planned for next month.

Update 1.4.2 changes, improvements and additions:

- new playable level in the "Prison of Thoughts" (last section in Chapter 1 nightmare)

- extended level in Chapter 1 nightmare (new environments, more encounters)

- higher FPS stability and performance

- improved weapon accuracy, more realistic recoil scale for each wewapon

- rebalanced AI speed, accuracy, damage and health

- properly balanced difficulty modes

- more realistic, natural aiming added for enemy AI instead of locking on the player

- minor fixes to various textures and visual details in game

- post processing fixes, wider color range and more natural brightness and contrast

- improved anti-aliasing shader (FXAA (2), optional)

- changed gamepad controls to resemble standarized layout

- progress bar and background image for loading screens

- much faster checkpoint reloading

- options added to title screen

- added fall damage

- smooth filtering of rendered image

- improved ragdoll physics

- realistic jumping physics

- added subtle red HUD blink for low health, low ammo and low stamina

- HUD texture fixes

- rebalanced flashlight brigthness

- rebalanced environment lighting

- various fixes and improvements to decals

- improved frame pacing (with V-sync on)

- dynamic resolution (works in case of FPS drops)

- adjusted ammo capacity for all weapons to be more accurate and realisc

- realistic round chambering after reloading firearms (magazine size +1 in chamber)

Update 1.5 is planned for the next month (September 2025, though exact release date can vary) and it will include Chapter 2 this time.

Have fun and let me know how you liked this update, if you encountered any issues let me know in the comment section, I will do my best to fix those right away!