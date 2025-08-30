 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19796725
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Saint Candidates! 👋


Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Berserker Girl!
This minor update focuses on polishing the combat system to make battles feel smoother and more comfortable.

1. Dodge Invincibility Fix

  • Previously, even during the 0.5-second invincibility window, taking a hit could trigger a hit reaction and cancel your dodge.

  • Now, when you are in the invincible state, your dodge animation will continue smoothly without being interrupted by enemy attacks.

  • This makes dodging more consistent and gives you full control over invincibility frames.

2. Combo & Stamina Flow

  • Previously, if you ran out of stamina mid-combat, your combo chain would immediately reset, disrupting the flow of battle.

  • Now, even if stamina is temporarily depleted, your combo window will stay active. Once stamina regenerates, you can continue your combo seamlessly.

  • This creates a smoother and more flexible combat experience, especially during intense fights.


I hope these adjustments help you enjoy a more fluid and satisfying gameplay experience.
As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more updates! 🎮

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3853641
  • Loading history…
