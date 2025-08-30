Greetings, Saint Candidates! 👋



Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Berserker Girl!

This minor update focuses on polishing the combat system to make battles feel smoother and more comfortable.



1. Dodge Invincibility Fix

Previously, even during the 0.5-second invincibility window, taking a hit could trigger a hit reaction and cancel your dodge.

Now, when you are in the invincible state, your dodge animation will continue smoothly without being interrupted by enemy attacks.

This makes dodging more consistent and gives you full control over invincibility frames.

2. Combo & Stamina Flow

Previously, if you ran out of stamina mid-combat, your combo chain would immediately reset, disrupting the flow of battle.

Now, even if stamina is temporarily depleted, your combo window will stay active. Once stamina regenerates, you can continue your combo seamlessly.

This creates a smoother and more flexible combat experience, especially during intense fights.



I hope these adjustments help you enjoy a more fluid and satisfying gameplay experience.

As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more updates! 🎮

