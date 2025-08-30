 Skip to content
Major 30 August 2025 Build 19796715 Edited 30 August 2025 – 12:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATE 1.23

Bug Fixes

  • The “Union and Strength!” achievement was unlocking characters before completing all requirements, for example, showing the Construct already unlocked.

  • Fixed the bug where the language toggle displayed the wrong language compared to the active one.

  • Fixed the issue in the button remapping panel in the options menu: if the controller was disconnected during a change, the game froze on the screen, preventing the player from exiting or completing the remap.

Other Adjustments

  • Achievements translated into English.

  • Reduced the Orc (shielded enemy) HP from 6 to 4.

  • Splash Screen volume now follows the audio controller.

  • Added the ability to map mouse buttons in the game.

  • The current stage number is now displayed in the pause menu.

  • Added resolution options: the game can now be played in 1920x1080 Fullscreen, 1920x1080 Windowed, 1280x720 Windowed, and 960x540 Windowed.

  • Steam Cloud Save enabled (Warning: switching systems may overwrite your old save!).

  • Fixed the button configuration panel in the options menu: now, when remapping a key, it automatically swaps with another already assigned key.

These are the changes in this new update, based heavily on the feedback we’ve received. We deeply appreciate all your feedback, both positive and negative!

We’re also working on extra content for the game — more news coming soon!

Thank you!

