Input System Overhaul:

-Added support for Direct Input devices, massively improving compatibility with transmitters, sim wheels, old joysticks, etc.

-More robust calibration for throttle and steering, allowing for all sorts of different devices to perfectly calibrate input for the game, no need to even adjust trims or end points on your transmitters!

-Added ability to force a specific device when calibrating

-Improved detection of inputs when rebinding

-Improved and expanded throttle and steering setup wizard to better handle calibration and correctly setting up a variety of different devices

-Improved individual quick rebinding for throttle and steering

-Detection/ignoring for noisy/bad inputs when rebinding

-Fixed issues with input detection when multiple devices were connected

Full input rebinding support:

-Added ability to rebind every key in the game, both for controller and keyboard independently, and with an extra empty slot for joysticks (transmitters, sim wheels, etc.)

-All new input settings menu with improved controller navigation and access to all new input features