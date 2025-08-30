- ui impovements: in lobby and skirmish menus, right click will show a list of available races/heroes/ais/teams instead of iterating 1 by 1

- its now possible to select script that is controlling ai assistant (right click)

- some of the game mods are now advertised in the main menu

- units pathing against farmhouses improved

- fixes of reported bugs



balance change:

- footman defend efficiently is increased (halfway to the version before debuff)

- cannons friendly fire disabled altogether in siege mode, minimum range threshold brought back

