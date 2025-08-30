- ui impovements: in lobby and skirmish menus, right click will show a list of available races/heroes/ais/teams instead of iterating 1 by 1
- its now possible to select script that is controlling ai assistant (right click)
- some of the game mods are now advertised in the main menu
- units pathing against farmhouses improved
- fixes of reported bugs
balance change:
- footman defend efficiently is increased (halfway to the version before debuff)
- cannons friendly fire disabled altogether in siege mode, minimum range threshold brought back
Update Notes For Aug 30
