30 August 2025 Build 19796687
Update notes via Steam Community
- ui impovements: in lobby and skirmish menus, right click will show a list of available races/heroes/ais/teams instead of iterating 1 by 1
- its now possible to select script that is controlling ai assistant (right click)
- some of the game mods are now advertised in the main menu
- units pathing against farmhouses improved
- fixes of reported bugs

balance change:
- footman defend efficiently is increased (halfway to the version before debuff)
- cannons friendly fire disabled altogether in siege mode, minimum range threshold brought back

Changed files in this update

Depot 3338951
