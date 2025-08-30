\Hello everyone!\ 👋
We have released the first small patch with fixes and improvements.
Thanks for playing and sharing your feedback 💙
🔧 \Fixes:\
• Subtitle resolution fixed.
• ESC no longer closes the input line.
• You can now enter text again after exiting via ESC.
• A bug with footstep sounds has been fixed - they no longer play in place when pressing W.
• A crossword puzzle has been added to the TV at level 5.
• The lighting has been adjusted at level 5, becoming slightly darker.
• The visuals of the buttons have been fixed for convenience.
🎵 \Audio:\
• A problem with background sound cutting off at level 4 has been fixed.
🎮 \Improvements:\
• Game settings (sound) have been added.
• A new achievement "Completed the Games" has appeared on Steam 🎉
⚡ We continue to work on the project and prepare new updates. If you notice any bugs or have any ideas, write in the discussions!
