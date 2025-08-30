\Hello everyone!\ 👋

We have released the first small patch with fixes and improvements.

Thanks for playing and sharing your feedback 💙

🔧 \Fixes:\

• Subtitle resolution fixed.

• ESC no longer closes the input line.

• You can now enter text again after exiting via ESC.

• A bug with footstep sounds has been fixed - they no longer play in place when pressing W.

• A crossword puzzle has been added to the TV at level 5.

• The lighting has been adjusted at level 5, becoming slightly darker.

• The visuals of the buttons have been fixed for convenience.

🎵 \Audio:\

• A problem with background sound cutting off at level 4 has been fixed.

🎮 \Improvements:\

• Game settings (sound) have been added.

• A new achievement "Completed the Games" has appeared on Steam 🎉

⚡ We continue to work on the project and prepare new updates. If you notice any bugs or have any ideas, write in the discussions!