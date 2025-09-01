Hello everyone!!

It has been a while, we are very sorry but we have been very busy working on our New Co-op Game OLAPU! We would be really happy if you could check it out and Wishlist it!

FINAL SPIN and the community around it is very important to us so we wanted to add some new content to it! A feature heavily requested by you guys has been the addition of Emotes. As such we have now added 12 new emotes to the game! Ranging from Waving and Pointing, all the way to Rock, Paper, Scissors. These emotes can be accessed using the Tab-Key. Additionally we have now introduced Steal on Kill, this setting is enabled by default and allows the player who eliminated another player to steal their items. Some Quality of Life changes and bug fixes have also been introduced, which were asked for by the community on Discord!

We hope you will be enjoying the update together with your friends! Don't forget to update your game!

Thanks to everyone who has been supporting us and been enjoying the game, we are very thankful to all of you!!

For more information, view the patch notes below:

Emotes

Emotes can now be accessed using the Tab- Key.

You can choose between the following 12 emotes: Fingergun Love Peace Point Raise Hand Scared Shrug Thumbs Down Thumbs Up Wave Clap Rock, Paper, Scissors



Features

Steal on Kill has been introduced as a Game Setting. It allows the player who eliminates another player to steal all of their items.

Controller Support has been added to the entire Game UI.

Quality of Life and Bug Fixes