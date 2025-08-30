 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19796393
Update notes via Steam Community
- Support for built-in color palettes
- Moved the "Load Custom Color Palette" button to the top of the color palette list
- Optimized multilingual character sets

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3475121
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3475122
  • Loading history…
