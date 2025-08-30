The individual treatment skill distance of 'Hill' has been changed to 4, and the group treatment distance has been changed to 3.
The individual treatment skill distance of "Wutai" has been changed to 3, and the group treatment distance has been changed to 2.
Increase rewards for Martial Arts Academy challenges.
UnpredictableStar 1.0.4 Update
