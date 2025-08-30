 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19796381
Update notes via Steam Community
The individual treatment skill distance of 'Hill' has been changed to 4, and the group treatment distance has been changed to 3.
The individual treatment skill distance of "Wutai" has been changed to 3, and the group treatment distance has been changed to 2.
Increase rewards for Martial Arts Academy challenges.

