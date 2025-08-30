Hi everyone!

I’ve just released a new update with a few improvements and fixes:

Bug Fix: Opponent behaviours are reworked, various bugs are fixed.

UI: Noble images updated.

Sandbox Missions: New mission added to introduce the basic mechanics to players.

Story Mode: New Story Mode added as it will be published soon:)

I want to give a huge thank you to everyone who has been supporting the game. Whether through feedback, bug reports, translations, or just by being part of the community. Your encouragement really keeps me motivated and helps me make the game better step by step.

More updates are coming soon, and I can’t wait to share them with you!

Tugrul