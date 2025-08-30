Adjusted basevolumes of UI sounds
Changes:
- Adjusted enemy health growth on an per enemy basis
- Added outlines to between slot “bullets” to make them more visible.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where a mutation finishing on game over or game completion blocked mousing over the components
- Fixed a bug where the button on the start screen was on the frame of the button instead of the center of the button
- Fixed a bug where the upgrade slots were not cleared correctly when using the clear button
- Fixed a bug where tooltips wouldn’t show when a component is upgraded
Playtest 0.2.3
