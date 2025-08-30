 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19796282 Edited 30 August 2025 – 10:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Cats that have only 1 cosmetic equipped (either skin OR hat) wouldn't appear in the multiplayer lobby. Now they do!

Thanks to everyone that help us finding these bugs. We tested the multiplayer a lot internally but you can't find everything that 100k people might find :D so thank you!

~ Marcel your Pigeon

