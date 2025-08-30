Cats that have only 1 cosmetic equipped (either skin OR hat) wouldn't appear in the multiplayer lobby. Now they do!
Thanks to everyone that help us finding these bugs. We tested the multiplayer a lot internally but you can't find everything that 100k people might find :D so thank you!
~ Marcel your Pigeon
Some cats not showing fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update