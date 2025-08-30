Hello everyone,

This is the development team of Mini Cozy Room: Lo-Fi.

We discovered some bugs in yesterday’s update, and a hotfix has been released to address them.

Bug Fixes

Mini Mode – “Always on Top” has been set as the default option.

※ If you wish to disable “Always on Top” in Mini Mode, please open the submenu of the mini widget and press the “Always on Top” toggle button. Please note that the “Always on Top” setting in Mini Mode works separately from the setting in Normal Mode. (We will improve this in the future to make it easier to understand.) Fixed an issue where clicking the room’s clock furniture did not open the timer UI. Fixed an issue where the bottom timer bar of the Mini Mode widget was displayed as two overlapping bars (appearing thicker). It will now display only one bar, which exclusively shows the progress of the session timer. Fixed an issue where the bottom timer bar of the Mini Mode widget did not change color according to the session timer status. Fixed an issue where an uninitialized timer window briefly appeared when starting the game. Fixed an issue where, if the room was hidden in Mini Mode and switched back to Normal Mode, character/pet animations would stop. Fixed an issue where the initial position of the timer UI was not displayed naturally.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Thank you.