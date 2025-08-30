 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19796251 Edited 30 August 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Changes:

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when picking up parts or taking parts from storage.,

  • Added the missing driveshaft for the i35.,

  • Reduced the price of the i35 from $9000 to $4000.

