Good day, friends. An update was released today.



New

- Four new items have been added to Svetlana's clinic and in town for the exchange of medicines. This exchange will become active after completing a certain quest.

- When killing mobs and bots, a white crosshair will quickly appear in your crosshair, indicating the enemy's death.

- High beams can now be used in vehicles.

- Faction Descriptions have been added to the "How to Play" section of the main menu.



Resource Exchange and Turn-in: Allows you to increase your reputation.

- The Herbalist, Svetlana, and the Lab Technician in town now accept orders for herbs, 6 items each.

- The NPCs listed below now accept goods after completing certain quests:

Lab Technician in town - 2 items.

Svetlana in town - 11 items.

Nikolai in the village - 9 items.

Forester in the forest - 11 items.



Map

- Minor adjustments to model positions on the level.

- The lighting system for round indoor lamps has been changed; there should now be no backlighting near the lamp.



Transport

1) New Car Improvements

- Doubled power,

- Gear ratios in the transmission and 5-speed gearbox have been adjusted,

- Top speed = 120+ km/h,

- Increased traction.

2) Old Mustang - Increased traction, reducing sway at high speeds.

3) High beams can now be used in cars. Activate them by pressing the headlight button twice. Pressing the button again will turn the lights off. The light cycle is: Off -> Low -> High -> Off.

4) To enhance realism and comfort, when selecting the interior camera (view from inside the car), the engine sound volume is now halved.



User Interface

- All new content has been translated. 2,200 new words.

- While in a vehicle, you can now hide interface panels: F1 will hide/show the control panel, and F2 will hide/show the instrument panel. These keys are only active while in the vehicle.

- A map marker has been added for the Lab Assistant, located in the city's Scientists' Yard.

- Some UI name and tooltip fixes (Trunk-Storage), tooltips for crafting types and inventory categories.

- Dialog box area sizes have been changed. The player response area has been increased due to the addition of the exchange and delivery mechanics. The overall dialog box width has been expanded by 50 pixels, so all dialogs now display correctly. Convenient return links to the exchange/delivery list have been added to prevent the dialog from closing with each action.



Changes

- The number of F-1 grenades sold by the Chief Military Officer has been changed: now 10 instead of 1.

- Bandits riding buses near the base will appear less frequently.



Miscellaneous

- Pain pills are now also sold by Svetlana at the clinic and Nikolai in the village.

- Weapon movement has been added to the rear when firing and the return movement after firing. This increases the recoil effect.

- Health healing through the service has been adjusted; health is now fully restored.



Have a great time and enjoy the game.