30 August 2025 Build 19796228 Edited 30 August 2025 – 09:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello players,
This update focuses on balance adjustments and bug fixes.

Bug Fixes

When switching characters in and out of formation, rapidly clicking could cause multiple switches.

Achievements from the New Folder could still be obtained even after dying.

Status effects were not displayed when upgrading character ultimate skills.

Adjustments

Negative status effect Blind Faith: damage per stack reduced from 25 → 15.

The Fairy Monarch (Normal Difficulty): petrification stacks reduced from 6 → 4.

Adjustments made to the visual effects of the New Folder’s skills.

Changed files in this update

