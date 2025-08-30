Thanks everyone for keeping an eye on the update!
This update has been much simpler than the previous ones. All errors were fixed very early, and I have to thank those of you who played the BETA version! We’re talking about 11.26% of the total player base — the highest figure in the history of Doll Impostor!
This helps significantly so that, at the time of the official release — which is now — new players can enjoy the content without errors!
These are the changes made:
* The fixes from the closed beta phase have not been included
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539989391348596851
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539988756861551180
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539988756861551009
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539988756861550940
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539988756861550938
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539988756861550645
UPDATE 15 IS NOW AVAILABLE!
Update notes via Steam Community
