30 August 2025 Build 19796214 Edited 30 August 2025 – 23:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks everyone for keeping an eye on the update!

This update has been much simpler than the previous ones. All errors were fixed very early, and I have to thank those of you who played the BETA version! We’re talking about 11.26% of the total player base — the highest figure in the history of Doll Impostor!

This helps significantly so that, at the time of the official release — which is now — new players can enjoy the content without errors!

These are the changes made:

* The fixes from the closed beta phase have not been included

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539989391348596851
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539988756861551180
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539988756861551009
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539988756861550940
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539988756861550938
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2882870/announcements/detail/539988756861550645

