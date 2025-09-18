 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 19796199 Edited 18 September 2025 – 14:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Centurions! The march continues with update 0.3.3, bringing new layers of strategy, fresh content, and quality-of-life improvements to your campaigns. This patch expands both the battlefield and the camp, giving you more control over your legion and its daily life.

🆕 New Content

  • Customizable Shortcuts
    Take full command of your orders! You can now reassign shortcuts (F1–F5) with any order from the command menu.

  • New Camp Management Interface
    The heart of your expedition just got an upgrade. Manage every detail of your camp with new features:

    • Swap characters between contubernia.

    • Decide which equipment each soldier picks up.

    • View camp summaries at a glance.

    • Mark nearby camps on your radar.

    • Control a military supply system: view all stored weapons, armor, and tools, and highlight them on the radar.

  • Daily Notifications
    Stay grounded in time — a daily reminder now shows the day, month, year, and season.

  • Fresh Gear

    • Brand new armors: Lorica Segmentata, historical helmets, and shields.

    • Updated visuals for metal objects and chainmail.

  • Stronger Beginnings
    Your adventure now starts with a seasoned party: 2 evocati, 1 legionary, 1 auxiliary, and 1 servant.

  • New Weapons & Buildings

    • Two swords and a spear join the Cantabrian arsenal.

    • New buildings added for the Vasconian civilization.

  • Camp Variety
    More variants to keep your random camps fresh and unpredictable.

  • Tier 2 Production Table
    Unlock textile crafting and dismantling! Create tunics, cloaks, scarves, accessories, and more.

🔄 Changes

  • Seasonal Visuals
    Post-processing and color palettes now shift dynamically with the passing seasons — experience the march of time in a whole new way.

  • Authentic Companions New models for dogs and cats, that now resemble historical breeds of the era.

  • Adjusted Starting Gear

    • Sword and shield are heavier.

    • Start equipped with a Lorica Segmentata and an evocati helmet.

    • Your tunic is now dyed in a vivid yellow.

  • Building Balance
    Resource requirements have been rebalanced across most structures.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed multiple AI combat issues (weapon loops, freezes, etc.).

  • Fixed pet AI problems.

  • Fixed camp-task AI bugs.

⚔️ The legions grow stronger with every march. Keep sending your feedback, and together we’ll continue shaping Summa Expeditionis!

Changed files in this update

