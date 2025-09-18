Centurions! The march continues with update 0.3.3, bringing new layers of strategy, fresh content, and quality-of-life improvements to your campaigns. This patch expands both the battlefield and the camp, giving you more control over your legion and its daily life.

🆕 New Content

Customizable Shortcuts

Take full command of your orders! You can now reassign shortcuts (F1–F5) with any order from the command menu.

New Camp Management Interface

The heart of your expedition just got an upgrade. Manage every detail of your camp with new features: Swap characters between contubernia. Decide which equipment each soldier picks up. View camp summaries at a glance. Mark nearby camps on your radar. Control a military supply system: view all stored weapons, armor, and tools, and highlight them on the radar.



Daily Notifications

Stay grounded in time — a daily reminder now shows the day, month, year, and season.

Fresh Gear Brand new armors: Lorica Segmentata , historical helmets, and shields. Updated visuals for metal objects and chainmail.

Stronger Beginnings

Your adventure now starts with a seasoned party: 2 evocati, 1 legionary, 1 auxiliary, and 1 servant.

New Weapons & Buildings Two swords and a spear join the Cantabrian arsenal . New buildings added for the Vasconian civilization .



Camp Variety

More variants to keep your random camps fresh and unpredictable.

Tier 2 Production Table

Unlock textile crafting and dismantling! Create tunics, cloaks, scarves, accessories, and more.

🔄 Changes

Seasonal Visuals

Post-processing and color palettes now shift dynamically with the passing seasons — experience the march of time in a whole new way.

Authentic Companions New models for dogs and cats, that now resemble historical breeds of the era.

Adjusted Starting Gear Sword and shield are heavier. Start equipped with a Lorica Segmentata and an evocati helmet. Your tunic is now dyed in a vivid yellow.

Building Balance

Resource requirements have been rebalanced across most structures.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed multiple AI combat issues (weapon loops, freezes, etc.).

Fixed pet AI problems.

Fixed camp-task AI bugs.

⚔️ The legions grow stronger with every march. Keep sending your feedback, and together we’ll continue shaping Summa Expeditionis!