
30 August 2025 Build 19796198 Edited 30 August 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General changes

  • Added depth fade to some weapons muzzle flash effect

  • Fixed some collision issue on Tunnels

  • The character no longer jitters when spinning the barrel with HMG

  • Fixed an issue where leaving from a quickplay match would sometimes close the server immediately

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes all the characters had the same pose on game over screen

  • The chat message upon entering the game now properly uses account name, instead of Steam name

  • The mouse sensitivity when spectating is now the same as the in-game sensitivity

  • Fixed the server info not showing proper player count in team games

  • Fixed issues where using a skill while dying would sometimes still execute the skill (personal shield)

  • Shuffle button is no longer focusable

  • Effect volume slider now properly affects the Shield break sound

  • Optimized some of the post processes

  • Bots no longer go through lasers when having a ball (except defenders)

  • Bots no longer try to walk into obstacles in some cases

  • Fixed bots shooting magnum way too fast in some cases

  • Fixed some sound concurrencies

  • Changed the game over screen location on Austral

  • Fixed a crash that happened when connecting to a game

  • Fixed minefields sometimes putting mines behind walls

  • Fixed announcer state not resetting upon round restart (e.g. saying Reversal when picking up the ball first time after a score)

  • Fixed announcer not using the score with teamplay voiceline

  • You can now dodge out from a knockback sooner, and it doesn't cost extra stamina

  • Adjusted the conditions for stopping a dash attack, you should no longer stop before actually hitting an enemy

Crossways update

  • Removed black bars from Game over screen

  • Removed collision from cables under the stairs and a few more locations

  • You can no longer stand on advertisement tables

  • You can now properly shoot through the catwalk

  • Fixed some lighting issues

  • Changed the announcer algorithm that decides what is close to score, instead of range based, it now uses a special area

  • Added some extra covers around the middle, and on the start of the long way

  • Added a new wall next to the ball, to reduce the chance of someone jumping in the score without touching ground

Changed files in this update

