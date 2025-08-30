Added depth fade to some weapons muzzle flash effect

Fixed some collision issue on Tunnels

The character no longer jitters when spinning the barrel with HMG

Fixed an issue where leaving from a quickplay match would sometimes close the server immediately

Fixed an issue where sometimes all the characters had the same pose on game over screen

The chat message upon entering the game now properly uses account name, instead of Steam name

The mouse sensitivity when spectating is now the same as the in-game sensitivity

Fixed the server info not showing proper player count in team games

Fixed issues where using a skill while dying would sometimes still execute the skill (personal shield)

Shuffle button is no longer focusable

Effect volume slider now properly affects the Shield break sound

Optimized some of the post processes

Bots no longer go through lasers when having a ball (except defenders)

Bots no longer try to walk into obstacles in some cases

Fixed bots shooting magnum way too fast in some cases

Fixed some sound concurrencies

Changed the game over screen location on Austral

Fixed a crash that happened when connecting to a game

Fixed minefields sometimes putting mines behind walls

Fixed announcer state not resetting upon round restart (e.g. saying Reversal when picking up the ball first time after a score)

Fixed announcer not using the score with teamplay voiceline

You can now dodge out from a knockback sooner, and it doesn't cost extra stamina