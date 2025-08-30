General changes
Added depth fade to some weapons muzzle flash effect
Fixed some collision issue on Tunnels
The character no longer jitters when spinning the barrel with HMG
Fixed an issue where leaving from a quickplay match would sometimes close the server immediately
Fixed an issue where sometimes all the characters had the same pose on game over screen
The chat message upon entering the game now properly uses account name, instead of Steam name
The mouse sensitivity when spectating is now the same as the in-game sensitivity
Fixed the server info not showing proper player count in team games
Fixed issues where using a skill while dying would sometimes still execute the skill (personal shield)
Shuffle button is no longer focusable
Effect volume slider now properly affects the Shield break sound
Optimized some of the post processes
Bots no longer go through lasers when having a ball (except defenders)
Bots no longer try to walk into obstacles in some cases
Fixed bots shooting magnum way too fast in some cases
Fixed some sound concurrencies
Changed the game over screen location on Austral
Fixed a crash that happened when connecting to a game
Fixed minefields sometimes putting mines behind walls
Fixed announcer state not resetting upon round restart (e.g. saying Reversal when picking up the ball first time after a score)
Fixed announcer not using the score with teamplay voiceline
You can now dodge out from a knockback sooner, and it doesn't cost extra stamina
Adjusted the conditions for stopping a dash attack, you should no longer stop before actually hitting an enemy
Crossways update
Removed black bars from Game over screen
Removed collision from cables under the stairs and a few more locations
You can no longer stand on advertisement tables
You can now properly shoot through the catwalk
Fixed some lighting issues
Changed the announcer algorithm that decides what is close to score, instead of range based, it now uses a special area
Added some extra covers around the middle, and on the start of the long way
Added a new wall next to the ball, to reduce the chance of someone jumping in the score without touching ground
