POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
31 August 2025 Build 19796185 Edited 31 August 2025 – 10:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

System

  • Saving is now available inside castles.

  • A cutscene has been added before Podocheong trials/meetings.

  • A cutscene has been added after Podocheong trials/meetings.

Nature/Structures

  • The heritage site “Stone Standing Buddha of Cheolcheon-ri, Naju” has been added.

  • The heritage site “Three-story Stone Pagoda of Geumdunsa Temple Site, Suncheon” has been added.

  • The heritage site “Stele of Daewongaksa Temple” has been added.

  • Trees in villages, castles, and Hanyang are now harvestable.

Balance

  • Companions now move faster when they are far from the player.

UI/UX

  • Buff and debuff notification messages are now displayed longer.

Player

  • A new meeting agenda has been added for magistrates.

  • Improved to prevent mistaking a full inventory for having picked up an item.

  • Notification messages when bitten by a snake are now displayed longer.

Save

  • Quick save is now available with the F5 key.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Light color has been adjusted to white.

  • Game engine version has been partially upgraded.

  • Performance in Hanyang has been slightly improved.

  • Memory optimization has been applied to some NPCs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where buildings collapsed even when in contact with the ground.

  • Fixed an issue where certain motions repeated after stopping right after swinging a pickaxe or axe while moving.

  • Fixed an issue where players could not enter a castle even after a successful negotiation.

Changed files in this update

