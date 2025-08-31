Improvements
System
Saving is now available inside castles.
A cutscene has been added before Podocheong trials/meetings.
A cutscene has been added after Podocheong trials/meetings.
Nature/Structures
The heritage site “Stone Standing Buddha of Cheolcheon-ri, Naju” has been added.
The heritage site “Three-story Stone Pagoda of Geumdunsa Temple Site, Suncheon” has been added.
The heritage site “Stele of Daewongaksa Temple” has been added.
Trees in villages, castles, and Hanyang are now harvestable.
Balance
Companions now move faster when they are far from the player.
UI/UX
Buff and debuff notification messages are now displayed longer.
Player
A new meeting agenda has been added for magistrates.
Improved to prevent mistaking a full inventory for having picked up an item.
Notification messages when bitten by a snake are now displayed longer.
Save
Quick save is now available with the F5 key.
Optimization/Graphics
Light color has been adjusted to white.
Game engine version has been partially upgraded.
Performance in Hanyang has been slightly improved.
Memory optimization has been applied to some NPCs.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where buildings collapsed even when in contact with the ground.
Fixed an issue where certain motions repeated after stopping right after swinging a pickaxe or axe while moving.
Fixed an issue where players could not enter a castle even after a successful negotiation.
