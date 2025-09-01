BAD CHEESE IS OUT NOW!

Are you ready to experience a blend of a really weird household and cheese? PLAY BAD CHEESE NOW and help little Keymick survive the weekend.

Get in the mood with the Launch Trailer:

This is a really emotional moment for me. Honestly, kinda overwhelming. It feels like that day when your kid goes off to school for the very first time - full of fears, but also hopes.

Go play Bad Cheese , and don’t forget to send your drawings to the Cheesart Contest .

Stay cheerful guys,

Simon + Gary

Also, since good things come in pairs, here are a few bundles — available at an additional discount:

Bad Cheese + Digital Artbook:

Bulb Boy + Bad Cheese:



RODENTS - Ratshaker + Bad Cheese

Home Alone - BrokenLore: DON'T WATCH + Bad Cheese