BAD CHEESE IS OUT NOW!
Are you ready to experience a blend of a really weird household and cheese? PLAY BAD CHEESE NOW and help little Keymick survive the weekend.
Get in the mood with the Launch Trailer:
This is a really emotional moment for me. Honestly, kinda overwhelming. It feels like that day when your kid goes off to school for the very first time - full of fears, but also hopes.
Go play Bad Cheese, and don’t forget to send your drawings to the Cheesart Contest.
Stay cheerful guys,
Simon + Gary
Also, since good things come in pairs, here are a few bundles — available at an additional discount:
Bad Cheese + Digital Artbook:
Bulb Boy + Bad Cheese:
RODENTS - Ratshaker + Bad Cheese
Home Alone - BrokenLore: DON'T WATCH + Bad Cheese