Dev Notes
This update completes the art overhaul that our last one started. Our graphics aren’t final quite yet, and some have been left aside pending remakes - but I am proud to have a cohesive “look” for our game at last.
While there are a couple of shiny new scenes in this update, I have been primarily focused on advancing the main plotline. This has gone very well! Next month, I hope to share the first part of Chapter Two’s conclusion with you all.
MVP of this build is Amon Ra, for his hard work on a huge number of animations, as well as all our shiny new branding.
And a special shout out to Mokkel, who has done so much for us as a sound engineer (and by training up his peers) for so many years. If you’d like to join his team as a volunteer voice cutter, see our announcement on our Discord.
Act V Features
Scene: Adeline and Heloise meet one another, in Chapter One (collab with Deoz and DoItToJulia).
Scene: A pleasant walk in the woods with Heloise, in Chapter Two (collab with D Fyler and DoItToJulia).
Art: Art for Chanwe’s “Consecration” scene (4 images, Lubbio).
Art: A broken variant for Sabetha & Inej’s “Sabetha Special” scene (four variants, 20 images, Lubbio).
Art: Remastered art for Sabetha & Inej’s “Sabetha Special” scene (four variants, 20 images, Lubbio).
Art: An extra frame for Chia’s “Harassment” scene (Lubbio).
Art: Background art for the palace bailey (two variants, Exo Spectra).
Art: Background art for the palace kitchens (Exo Spectra).
Art: Background art for the palace stables (Exo Spectra).
Art: An eclipse variant for the forest’s background art.
Art: Regraded art for Adeline’s “Right Of Conquest” scene (two variants, 14 images).
Art: Regraded art for Balthorne’s “Silenced” scene (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Balthorne’s “Overthrown” scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s “Sacralisation” scene (8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Chia’s “Harassment” scene (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s “Grand Opening” scene (two variants, 6 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s “A Pint In The Tavern” scene (two variants, 8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s “Divinity Waning” scene (two variants, 4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Killtoy Maelys’s “Dazed & Glazed” scene (four variants, 16 images).
Art: Regraded art for Killtoy Maelys’s “Fill The Void” scene (four variants, 13 images).
Art: Regraded art for Knight Maelys’s “Decorated Soldier” scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s “Reseverance” scene (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Malice’s betrothal scene (6 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Buckets Of Love” scene (four variants, 20 images).
Art: Regraded art for Žižeryx’s “The Desiring Machine” scene (3 images).
Art: Further regrading for Chanwe’s “Desecration” scene (seven variations, 28 images).
Art: Further regrading for Naho’s palace scenes (four variations, 18 images).
Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on the present Cataclysm (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).
Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on local phenomena (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).
Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on the Words (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).
Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on Valzira (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).
Voice: Malagar’s response to your advances (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).
Voice: Malagar’s part in the betrothal court event (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).
Voice: The first half of Marie-Anne’s midsummer night fever dream (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
Voice: Naho’s reaction to the Cataclysm during her promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: Naho’s reaction to Adeline during her promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: Naho’s reaction to Darja during her promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: Naho’s response to a return visit, post-promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: Naho’s thoughts on her pregnancy, post-promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).
Animation: A non-pregnant variant for Darja’s “An Improper Princess” scene animations (6 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Darja’s “An Improper Princess” scene animations (6 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Maelys’s “Dazed And Glazed” and “Decorated Soldier” scene animations (five variations, 48 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Malice’s “Flesh And Blood” and “Ancestor And Descendent” scene animations (four variations, 42 animations, Amon Ra).
Act I-IV Features
Art: Remastered main sprites for Chia (two variants, Irrelevant Art).
Art: Remastered art for Chanwe’s lessons (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).
Art: An extra frame for Chanwe’s captive oral scenes (two variants, Lubbio).
Art: Remastered art for Chanwe’s captive anal scenes (two variants, 7 images, Lubbio).
Art: Background art for the dragon’s roost (two variants, Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Chia’s intro scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s consort oral (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s sleeping scenes (four variants, 14 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch & Rhyll’s scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Darja’s consort seduction (2 images).
Art: Regraded art for Darja’s infernal fate (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Eburon’s oral scenes (two variants, 8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Eburon’s anal scenes (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s kobold fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s infernal fate (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s warlock fate (7 images).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s manual scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s intimate scene (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s kobold fate (two variants, 6 images).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s wolfman fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s infernal fate (two variants, 8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Malice’s dream scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Malice’s discipline scene (6 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s happy and broken oral scenes (10 variations, 40 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s breaking (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s loving scene (two variants, 3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s rough scene (four variants, 12 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s paizuri scene (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne and Mina’s paizuri scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s bathing scenes (three variants, 9 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s kobold fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s wolfman fate (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s infernal fate (6 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s warlock fate (three variants, 7 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s warlock followup (two variants, 4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mother’s princess dream (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s cowgirl scenes (two variants, 8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s other doggy-style scenes (six variants, 18 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s breaking scene (9 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s kobold fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s mercenary fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s mercenary substitute (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s protean fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s infernal fate (two variants, 8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Sabetha and Inej’s initial captive scene (7 images).
Art: Regraded art for Sabetha and Inej’s kobold fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Sabetha and Inej’s wolfman fate (two variants, 12 images).
Art: Regraded art for Sabetha and Inej’s protean fate (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Žižeryx’s manual scene (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Žižeryx’s anal scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for the war map (3 images).
Art: Further regrading for Adeline’s emergence splash.
Art: Further regrading for Chanwe’s conversion scene (three variants, 11 images).
Art: Further regrading for Cooch’s rescue scene (4 images).
Art: Further regrading for Marie-Anne’s warlock fate (3 images).
Art: Further regrading for Naho’s defeat scene (3 images).
Art: Further regrading for Naho’s sunny side up scenes (two variants, 10 images).
Art: Further regrading for Naho’s captive anal scenes (five variants, 30 images).
Art: Further regrading for Naho’s consort scenes (two variations, 9 images).
Art: Further regrading for Valzira’s wolfman fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded background art for the lairs (3 images).
Animation: A special “Bed Of Riches” variant for Mina’s vaginal scene animations (11 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: A special post-bath variant for Maelys’s captive manual scene animations (10 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Adeline’s emergence splash animation (Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Adeline’s reunion scene animations (8 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Cooch’s rescue scene animations (9 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Darja’s anal scene animations (two variations, 12 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Enid’s night visit scene animations (8 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Heloise’s captive scene animations (eight variations, 32 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Maelys’s captive manual scene animations (10 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Malice’s dream scene animations (13 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Marie-Anne’s loving scene animations (6 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Marie-Anne’s trapped scene animations (6 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Marie-Anne’s Boof scene animations (three variations, 21 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Mina’s vaginal scene animations (11 animations, Amon Ra).
Animation: Regrades for Valzira’s broken scene animations (four variations, 33 animations, Amon Ra).
Voice: The second half of Darja’s visit to Maelys (Nyah, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the kobolds (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the wolfmen (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the mercenaries (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the proteans (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
Voice: Sabetha’s missing lines from her existing voiced scenes (Emery Aylar, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: The kobolds’ part in Cooch’s kobold fight club (Kobold34, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: The kobolds’ part in the assault on Pale Rock (Kobold34, edited by Mokkel).
Gallery: Heloise’s “Look Into My Eyes” scene has been added to the Gallery.
Gallery: Mina’s “Over The Moon” cameo has been added to the Gallery.
UI: An enhanced logo design (Amon Ra).
UI: The textbox and frame have been adjusted for better appearance, readability, and use of available space.
UI: Emote portraits have been reframed and rescaled for better consistency (nine characters, 240 images).
UI: Custom names that start with lowercase letters will be capitalised if they appear at the start of a sentence (HereToHelp).
Tweaks
Going forward, the starting Morale of empowered lair factions has been increased by one.
Adeline will cuddle you a little longer after your emergence, if you do not give her reason otherwise.
Chanwe cannot be offered to hordes or lair factions after she has changed faith (until we can create some alternative fates).
Enid’s arrival at your lair has been updated to use her modern emotes and animated sprites.
The Herald will consistently address the dragon as "Your Divinity" if dragon-worship is the faith of the Realm.
Issa's consort arc is now available in Streamer Mode, with full compatibility.
The narrative terminology used for Issa has been adjusted.
If you are killed by Maelys at the end of Act III, you will be reminded of what it is you're supposed to be doing.
Marie-Anne’s duo and trio scene art with Boof has been reframed to centre the action better.
Sabetha and Inej’s Act V Chapter One scenes will ask you if the twins are Broken before playing in the Gallery.
The ‘eclipse’ background now includes stars.
Emote portraits now sit behind the outer frame.
Gallery thumbnails have been updated for scenes that have had their art remastered or regraded.
The Language and Accessibility icons have had their colours adjusted to match the new UI color scheme.
The game's About page now uses the updated, higher-contrast UI colors.
More edge cases are covered by the Inline Character Icons accessibility setting.
Simplified Chinese characters are supported while the Traditional Chinese translation is selected.
Our store page, trailer, and library assets have been modernised (Amon Ra).
Ravager’s internal media structure has been rationalised. This should have no impact on your play experience, but it helps us a lot.
Fewer lines require the player to click a second time to complete them.
Numerous minor logical inconsistencies have been corrected.
Spelling and punctuation has been better standardised throughout the game.
Fixes
Cooch's pain emotes now show. These never displayed before, whoops!
If Virginity is disabled, Issa’s newfound hymen will not be mentioned during his experiment with Malagar.
The defloration effect has been added to a few scenes that were missing it.
Issa’s captive anal scene will properly track and respond to whether you have sodomised him before.
Looping has been smoothed out for Marie-Anne’s “Farm Raid” animated scene.
Naho will be referred to correctly if viewing scenes in which you do not know her name.
The selkie’s character sprite is properly affected by Streamer Mode.
Coldreach’s conquest difficulty for the proteans is now the same as for all other factions.
Custom names should no longer be used inappropriately in dialogue from other people.
Our usual fixes for typos, formatting, and other minor issues.
...and everything found in the playtests. Thank you, playtesters!
Changed files in this update