 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19796179 Edited 30 August 2025 – 10:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dev Notes

  • This update completes the art overhaul that our last one started. Our graphics aren’t final quite yet, and some have been left aside pending remakes - but I am proud to have a cohesive “look” for our game at last.

  • While there are a couple of shiny new scenes in this update, I have been primarily focused on advancing the main plotline. This has gone very well! Next month, I hope to share the first part of Chapter Two’s conclusion with you all.

  • MVP of this build is Amon Ra, for his hard work on a huge number of animations, as well as all our shiny new branding.

  • And a special shout out to Mokkel, who has done so much for us as a sound engineer (and by training up his peers) for so many years. If you’d like to join his team as a volunteer voice cutter, see our announcement on our Discord.

Act V Features

  • Scene: Adeline and Heloise meet one another, in Chapter One (collab with Deoz and DoItToJulia).

  • Scene: A pleasant walk in the woods with Heloise, in Chapter Two (collab with D Fyler and DoItToJulia).

  • Art: Art for Chanwe’s “Consecration” scene (4 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: A broken variant for Sabetha & Inej’s “Sabetha Special” scene (four variants, 20 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Remastered art for Sabetha & Inej’s “Sabetha Special” scene (four variants, 20 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: An extra frame for Chia’s “Harassment” scene (Lubbio).

  • Art: Background art for the palace bailey (two variants, Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Background art for the palace kitchens (Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Background art for the palace stables (Exo Spectra).

  • Art: An eclipse variant for the forest’s background art.

  • Art: Regraded art for Adeline’s “Right Of Conquest” scene (two variants, 14 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Balthorne’s “Silenced” scene (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Balthorne’s “Overthrown” scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s “Sacralisation” scene (8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chia’s “Harassment” scene (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s “Grand Opening” scene (two variants, 6 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s “A Pint In The Tavern” scene (two variants, 8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s “Divinity Waning” scene (two variants, 4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Killtoy Maelys’s “Dazed & Glazed” scene (four variants, 16 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Killtoy Maelys’s “Fill The Void” scene (four variants, 13 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Knight Maelys’s “Decorated Soldier” scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s “Reseverance” scene (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Malice’s betrothal scene (6 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Buckets Of Love” scene (four variants, 20 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Žižeryx’s “The Desiring Machine” scene (3 images).

  • Art: Further regrading for Chanwe’s “Desecration” scene (seven variations, 28 images).

  • Art: Further regrading for Naho’s palace scenes (four variations, 18 images).

  • Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on the present Cataclysm (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on local phenomena (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on the Words (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on Valzira (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Malagar’s response to your advances (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Malagar’s part in the betrothal court event (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: The first half of Marie-Anne’s midsummer night fever dream (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Naho’s reaction to the Cataclysm during her promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: Naho’s reaction to Adeline during her promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: Naho’s reaction to Darja during her promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: Naho’s response to a return visit, post-promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: Naho’s thoughts on her pregnancy, post-promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).

  • Animation: A non-pregnant variant for Darja’s “An Improper Princess” scene animations (6 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Darja’s “An Improper Princess” scene animations (6 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Maelys’s “Dazed And Glazed” and “Decorated Soldier” scene animations (five variations, 48 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Malice’s “Flesh And Blood” and “Ancestor And Descendent” scene animations (four variations, 42 animations, Amon Ra).

Act I-IV Features

  • Art: Remastered main sprites for Chia (two variants, Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Remastered art for Chanwe’s lessons (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: An extra frame for Chanwe’s captive oral scenes (two variants, Lubbio).

  • Art: Remastered art for Chanwe’s captive anal scenes (two variants, 7 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Background art for the dragon’s roost (two variants, Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chia’s intro scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s consort oral (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s sleeping scenes (four variants, 14 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch & Rhyll’s scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Darja’s consort seduction (2 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Darja’s infernal fate (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Eburon’s oral scenes (two variants, 8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Eburon’s anal scenes (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s kobold fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s infernal fate (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s warlock fate (7 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s manual scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s intimate scene (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s kobold fate (two variants, 6 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s wolfman fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s infernal fate (two variants, 8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Malice’s dream scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Malice’s discipline scene (6 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s happy and broken oral scenes (10 variations, 40 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s breaking (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s loving scene (two variants, 3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s rough scene (four variants, 12 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s paizuri scene (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne and Mina’s paizuri scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s bathing scenes (three variants, 9 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s kobold fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s wolfman fate (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s infernal fate (6 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s warlock fate (three variants, 7 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s warlock followup (two variants, 4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mother’s princess dream (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s cowgirl scenes (two variants, 8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s other doggy-style scenes (six variants, 18 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s breaking scene (9 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s kobold fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s mercenary fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s mercenary substitute (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s protean fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s infernal fate (two variants, 8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Sabetha and Inej’s initial captive scene (7 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Sabetha and Inej’s kobold fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Sabetha and Inej’s wolfman fate (two variants, 12 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Sabetha and Inej’s protean fate (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Žižeryx’s manual scene (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Žižeryx’s anal scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for the war map (3 images).

  • Art: Further regrading for Adeline’s emergence splash.

  • Art: Further regrading for Chanwe’s conversion scene (three variants, 11 images).

  • Art: Further regrading for Cooch’s rescue scene (4 images).

  • Art: Further regrading for Marie-Anne’s warlock fate (3 images).

  • Art: Further regrading for Naho’s defeat scene (3 images).

  • Art: Further regrading for Naho’s sunny side up scenes (two variants, 10 images).

  • Art: Further regrading for Naho’s captive anal scenes (five variants, 30 images).

  • Art: Further regrading for Naho’s consort scenes (two variations, 9 images).

  • Art: Further regrading for Valzira’s wolfman fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded background art for the lairs (3 images).

  • Animation: A special “Bed Of Riches” variant for Mina’s vaginal scene animations (11 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: A special post-bath variant for Maelys’s captive manual scene animations (10 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Adeline’s emergence splash animation (Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Adeline’s reunion scene animations (8 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Cooch’s rescue scene animations (9 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Darja’s anal scene animations (two variations, 12 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Enid’s night visit scene animations (8 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Heloise’s captive scene animations (eight variations, 32 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Maelys’s captive manual scene animations (10 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Malice’s dream scene animations (13 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Marie-Anne’s loving scene animations (6 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Marie-Anne’s trapped scene animations (6 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Marie-Anne’s Boof scene animations (three variations, 21 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Mina’s vaginal scene animations (11 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Animation: Regrades for Valzira’s broken scene animations (four variations, 33 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Voice: The second half of Darja’s visit to Maelys (Nyah, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the kobolds (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the wolfmen (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the mercenaries (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the proteans (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Sabetha’s missing lines from her existing voiced scenes (Emery Aylar, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: The kobolds’ part in Cooch’s kobold fight club (Kobold34, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: The kobolds’ part in the assault on Pale Rock (Kobold34, edited by Mokkel).

  • Gallery: Heloise’s “Look Into My Eyes” scene has been added to the Gallery.

  • Gallery: Mina’s “Over The Moon” cameo has been added to the Gallery.

  • UI: An enhanced logo design (Amon Ra).

  • UI: The textbox and frame have been adjusted for better appearance, readability, and use of available space.

  • UI: Emote portraits have been reframed and rescaled for better consistency (nine characters, 240 images).

  • UI: Custom names that start with lowercase letters will be capitalised if they appear at the start of a sentence (HereToHelp).

Tweaks

  • Going forward, the starting Morale of empowered lair factions has been increased by one.

  • Adeline will cuddle you a little longer after your emergence, if you do not give her reason otherwise.

  • Chanwe cannot be offered to hordes or lair factions after she has changed faith (until we can create some alternative fates).

  • Enid’s arrival at your lair has been updated to use her modern emotes and animated sprites.

  • The Herald will consistently address the dragon as "Your Divinity" if dragon-worship is the faith of the Realm.

  • Issa's consort arc is now available in Streamer Mode, with full compatibility.

  • The narrative terminology used for Issa has been adjusted.

  • If you are killed by Maelys at the end of Act III, you will be reminded of what it is you're supposed to be doing.

  • Marie-Anne’s duo and trio scene art with Boof has been reframed to centre the action better.

  • Sabetha and Inej’s Act V Chapter One scenes will ask you if the twins are Broken before playing in the Gallery.

  • The ‘eclipse’ background now includes stars.

  • Emote portraits now sit behind the outer frame.

  • Gallery thumbnails have been updated for scenes that have had their art remastered or regraded.

  • The Language and Accessibility icons have had their colours adjusted to match the new UI color scheme.

  • The game's About page now uses the updated, higher-contrast UI colors.

  • More edge cases are covered by the Inline Character Icons accessibility setting.

  • Simplified Chinese characters are supported while the Traditional Chinese translation is selected.

  • Our store page, trailer, and library assets have been modernised (Amon Ra).

  • Ravager’s internal media structure has been rationalised. This should have no impact on your play experience, but it helps us a lot.

  • Fewer lines require the player to click a second time to complete them.

  • Numerous minor logical inconsistencies have been corrected.

  • Spelling and punctuation has been better standardised throughout the game.

Fixes

  • Cooch's pain emotes now show. These never displayed before, whoops!

  • If Virginity is disabled, Issa’s newfound hymen will not be mentioned during his experiment with Malagar.

  • The defloration effect has been added to a few scenes that were missing it.

  • Issa’s captive anal scene will properly track and respond to whether you have sodomised him before.

  • Looping has been smoothed out for Marie-Anne’s “Farm Raid” animated scene.

  • Naho will be referred to correctly if viewing scenes in which you do not know her name.

  • The selkie’s character sprite is properly affected by Streamer Mode.

  • Coldreach’s conquest difficulty for the proteans is now the same as for all other factions.

  • Custom names should no longer be used inappropriately in dialogue from other people.

  • Our usual fixes for typos, formatting, and other minor issues.

  • ...and everything found in the playtests. Thank you, playtesters!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Ravager WIndows Depot 1683561
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Ravager Mac Depot 1683562
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Ravager Linux Depot 1683563
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link