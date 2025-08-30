And a special shout out to Mokkel , who has done so much for us as a sound engineer (and by training up his peers) for so many years. If you’d like to join his team as a volunteer voice cutter, see our announcement on our Discord .

MVP of this build is Amon Ra , for his hard work on a huge number of animations, as well as all our shiny new branding.

While there are a couple of shiny new scenes in this update, I have been primarily focused on advancing the main plotline. This has gone very well! Next month, I hope to share the first part of Chapter Two’s conclusion with you all.

This update completes the art overhaul that our last one started. Our graphics aren’t final quite yet, and some have been left aside pending remakes - but I am proud to have a cohesive “look” for our game at last.

Animation: Regrades for Malice’s “Flesh And Blood” and “Ancestor And Descendent” scene animations (four variations, 42 animations, Amon Ra).

Animation: Regrades for Maelys’s “Dazed And Glazed” and “Decorated Soldier” scene animations (five variations, 48 animations, Amon Ra).

Voice: Naho’s thoughts on her pregnancy, post-promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Naho’s reaction to Darja during her promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Naho’s reaction to Adeline during her promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Naho’s reaction to the Cataclysm during her promotion (Marina Montague, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: The first half of Marie-Anne’s midsummer night fever dream (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

Voice: Malagar’s part in the betrothal court event (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

Voice: Malagar’s response to your advances (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on the Words (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on the present Cataclysm (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

Art: Further regrading for Naho’s palace scenes (four variations, 18 images).

Art: Further regrading for Chanwe’s “Desecration” scene (seven variations, 28 images).

Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Buckets Of Love” scene (four variants, 20 images).

Art: Regraded art for Killtoy Maelys’s “Fill The Void” scene (four variants, 13 images).

Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s “A Pint In The Tavern” scene (two variants, 8 images).

Art: Regraded art for Adeline’s “Right Of Conquest” scene (two variants, 14 images).

Art: An eclipse variant for the forest’s background art.

Art: Background art for the palace bailey (two variants, Exo Spectra).

Scene: A pleasant walk in the woods with Heloise, in Chapter Two (collab with D Fyler and DoItToJulia).

Scene: Adeline and Heloise meet one another, in Chapter One (collab with Deoz and DoItToJulia).

Gallery: Heloise’s “Look Into My Eyes” scene has been added to the Gallery.

Voice: The kobolds’ part in the assault on Pale Rock (Kobold34, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: The kobolds’ part in Cooch’s kobold fight club (Kobold34, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Sabetha’s missing lines from her existing voiced scenes (Emery Aylar, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the proteans (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the mercenaries (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the wolfmen (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

Voice: Marie-Anne’s response to being gifted to the kobolds (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

Voice: The second half of Darja’s visit to Maelys (Nyah, edited by Mokkel).

Art: Further regrading for Naho’s consort scenes (two variations, 9 images).

Art: Further regrading for Naho’s captive anal scenes (five variants, 30 images).

Art: Further regrading for Naho’s sunny side up scenes (two variants, 10 images).

Art: Further regrading for Chanwe’s conversion scene (three variants, 11 images).

Art: Regraded art for Sabetha and Inej’s wolfman fate (two variants, 12 images).

Art: Regraded art for Naho’s other doggy-style scenes (six variants, 18 images).

Art: Background art for the dragon’s roost (two variants, Exo Spectra).

Art: An extra frame for Chanwe’s captive oral scenes (two variants, Lubbio).

UI: Custom names that start with lowercase letters will be capitalised if they appear at the start of a sentence (HereToHelp).

UI: Emote portraits have been reframed and rescaled for better consistency (nine characters, 240 images).

UI: The textbox and frame have been adjusted for better appearance, readability, and use of available space.

Gallery: Mina’s “Over The Moon” cameo has been added to the Gallery.

Tweaks

Spelling and punctuation has been better standardised throughout the game.

Fewer lines require the player to click a second time to complete them.

Ravager’s internal media structure has been rationalised. This should have no impact on your play experience, but it helps us a lot.

Our store page, trailer, and library assets have been modernised (Amon Ra).

Simplified Chinese characters are supported while the Traditional Chinese translation is selected.

More edge cases are covered by the Inline Character Icons accessibility setting.

The game's About page now uses the updated, higher-contrast UI colors.

The Language and Accessibility icons have had their colours adjusted to match the new UI color scheme.

Gallery thumbnails have been updated for scenes that have had their art remastered or regraded.

Emote portraits now sit behind the outer frame.

Sabetha and Inej’s Act V Chapter One scenes will ask you if the twins are Broken before playing in the Gallery.

Marie-Anne’s duo and trio scene art with Boof has been reframed to centre the action better.

If you are killed by Maelys at the end of Act III, you will be reminded of what it is you're supposed to be doing.

The narrative terminology used for Issa has been adjusted.

Issa's consort arc is now available in Streamer Mode, with full compatibility.

The Herald will consistently address the dragon as "Your Divinity" if dragon-worship is the faith of the Realm.

Enid’s arrival at your lair has been updated to use her modern emotes and animated sprites.

Chanwe cannot be offered to hordes or lair factions after she has changed faith (until we can create some alternative fates).

Adeline will cuddle you a little longer after your emergence, if you do not give her reason otherwise.

Going forward, the starting Morale of empowered lair factions has been increased by one.

Fixes

Cooch's pain emotes now show. These never displayed before, whoops!

If Virginity is disabled, Issa’s newfound hymen will not be mentioned during his experiment with Malagar.

The defloration effect has been added to a few scenes that were missing it.

Issa’s captive anal scene will properly track and respond to whether you have sodomised him before.

Looping has been smoothed out for Marie-Anne’s “Farm Raid” animated scene.

Naho will be referred to correctly if viewing scenes in which you do not know her name.

The selkie’s character sprite is properly affected by Streamer Mode.

Coldreach’s conquest difficulty for the proteans is now the same as for all other factions.

Custom names should no longer be used inappropriately in dialogue from other people.

Our usual fixes for typos, formatting, and other minor issues.