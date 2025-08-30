 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19796121
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed sometimes mom disappeared on chapter "Impact"
- Fixed missing navigation to prevent player escaping the car event
- Fixed Sarah's letter camera position
- Decreased car horn and car engine volume
- Increased car speed from 460cm/s to 470cm/s
- Added new spawn point when restarting on chapter "Impact"
- Reduced people talking volume significantly from 0.75 to 0.4
- Added dialogue when interacting Ouija board
- Fixed written year on newspaper

We’re always open to your feedback! 😊
If you experience any issues, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We’re committed to making the game better and will respond as quickly as possible.

Changed files in this update

