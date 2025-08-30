- Fixed sometimes mom disappeared on chapter "Impact"

- Fixed missing navigation to prevent player escaping the car event

- Fixed Sarah's letter camera position

- Decreased car horn and car engine volume

- Increased car speed from 460cm/s to 470cm/s

- Added new spawn point when restarting on chapter "Impact"

- Reduced people talking volume significantly from 0.75 to 0.4

- Added dialogue when interacting Ouija board

- Fixed written year on newspaper



We’re always open to your feedback! 😊

If you experience any issues, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We’re committed to making the game better and will respond as quickly as possible.