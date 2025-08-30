 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19796114 Edited 30 August 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.1 – Hotfix for Level 6

Small but important fix update. Thanks for the feedback.

Fixed: Returning to the main menu in Level 6 works correctly again.

If you continue to experience problems, please let me know – thanks!

Changed files in this update

